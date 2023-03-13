A Busy Weekend For President Murmu

What some of our leaders were up to on the weekend.

IMAGE: President Droupadi Murmu with Prime Minister Narendra D Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan, here and below. Photograph: PTI Photo

Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha presents the President with a unique gift from his state when he called on her at Rashtrapati Bhavan for the first time after last week's swearing in. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: As did Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Kongkal Sangma and Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong chose bouquets instead.

Surely, Meghalaya has enough traditional handicrafts, Conrad? Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Uma Bharti felicitates Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at Ravindra Bhawan in Bhopal.

Millennials may not recall, but Umaji was MP chief minister for 259 days before she was briefly replaced by Babulal Gaur after which Shivraj Singh began his 13 year-reign as CM. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: In Jaipur, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot meets the wives and children of those who lost their lives in the February 14, 2019 Pulwama attack, here, below and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Congress MP Jairam Ramesh, right, makes a point to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar at an all-party meeting before the second half of the Budget Session at UpaRashtrapati Niwas in New Delhi, here and below.

The Veep is, of course, the chairman of the Rajya Sabha. Photograph: Vijay Verma/PTI Photo

of Dhankar's move to appoint personnel from the Veep's secretariat to committees under the ambit of the Rajya Sabha secretariat. Photograph: Vijay Verma/PTI Photo IMAGE: Jairam Ramesh has been very critical

IMAGE: Dhankhar, left, tries a different beat much to the amusement of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, third from right, Dr Sudesh Dhankar, second from right, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, right at the Ayurved Mahasammelan in Meerut. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Has P T Usha joined the BJP?

Usha -- a nominated Rajya Sabha MP, flanked by Bihar BJP President Sanjay Jaiswal, right, and party MP Rakesh Sinha, left -- speaks to the media at a felicitation function organised for her at the BJP's Bihar headquarters in Patna. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, right, during an aerial inspection of the four-lane Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi Marg and Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg in Pune district. Photograph: PTI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com