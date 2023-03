The INS Vikrant, the largest ship ever built in India, paid its first visit to Mumbai on March 9.

This aircraft carrier displaces 42,800 tonnes and is 262.5 metres long.

The Vikrant has a flight deck equivalent to the size of two football fields. It stands tall at 18 storeys with over 2,200 compartments and a 1,600-strong crew.

