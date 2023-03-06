News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » What's Naveenbabu Doing With His Dad's Dakota?

What's Naveenbabu Doing With His Dad's Dakota?

By REDIFF NEWS
March 06, 2023 15:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the unveiling of the Dakota VT-AUI aircraft, once owned by his father Biju Patnaik, for public display to mark his 107th birth anniversary at the Biju Patnaik international airport in Bhubaneswar, March 5, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo
 

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday unveiled the iconic Dakota aircraft owned by the legendary leader Biju Patnaik for public viewing at the Biju Patnaik airport in Bhubaneswar on the late CM's 107th birth anniversary.

The Dakota DC-3 aircraft used by Biju Patnaik, an ace pilot, was brought from the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose international airport in Kolkata to the Odisha capital on January 18, 2023, and spruced up before it was put for public viewing at the Biju Patnaik airport.

A 10-member team from Aerospace Research Development required 12 days to dismantle the aircraft and pack it in proper shape for public viewing.

IMAGE: Naveen Patnaik unveils the Dakota VT-AUI aircraft. Photograph: ANI Photo

Talking to PTI, Odisha's IT Secretary Manoj Kumar Mishra, who was part of the team for renovation and restoration of the iconic Dakota aircraft, said, "Today is an emotional day for all of us.

"We have heard so many stories about the late Biju Patnaikji, on how he had gone and rescued people from Indonesia, how he had made landing in Leh. We didn't have a living symbol of his daredevilry in Odisha."

"When we brought the Dakota from Kolkata," Mishra added, it was really in very bad condition. We have restored it in full glory and it now stands as a testimony to Biju Babu's daredevilry. It will inspire generation after generation, when people will see and the new generation will read about him."

IMAGE: Naveen babu poses for a picture with the Dakota aircraft. Photograph: ANI Photo

This is perhaps the first airport in the world where an aircraft is being displayed at the entrance for public viewing, said historian Anil Dhir.

Before bringing the Dakota to Odisha, the Airports Authority of India had allotted 1.1 acre of land for the aircraft to be placed in front of the airport named after Biju Patnaik.

SEE: Biju Patnaik's iconic Dakota plane is unveiled for public display. Video: ANI Photo

 

The Odisha government is planning to build a mini walk-through museum at the display site.

It will depict the young days of Biju Patnaik when he flew the aircraft, his adventure stories and pictures and tales of his high-risk missions.

IMAGE: The Dakota up close. Photograph: PTI Photo

Before joining politics, Biju Patnaik was an ace pilot who established Kalinga Airlines having a fleet of 15 Dakota aircraft.

Biju Patnaik rescued erstwhile Indonesian vice president Muhammad Hatta and prime minister Sutan Sjahrir in 1947.

The Indonesian government twice decorated Biju Patnaik with the Bhumiputra, the highest civilian award of the country, for his daredevil mission.

IMAGE: Naveenbabu also flagged off the state-sponsored flight operation on the Bhubaneswar-Rangeilunda route. Photograph: ANI Photo

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
When King Kansa summoned Biju Patnaik
How Naveen Patnaik became a clever politician
How Naveen Patnaik became a clever politician
Patnaik: From political novice to four-time chief minister
Patnaik: From political novice to four-time chief minister
No Sponsors? Navgire Salutes Thaala
No Sponsors? Navgire Salutes Thaala
Smith to captain Australia in Ahmedabad Test
Smith to captain Australia in Ahmedabad Test
Will BJP spring surprise in Tripura? Key meet today
Will BJP spring surprise in Tripura? Key meet today
Alia, Pooja's Fave Holi Party Colours
Alia, Pooja's Fave Holi Party Colours
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Biju Patnaik passes into the ages

When Biju Patnaik reached out to US to counter China

When Biju Patnaik reached out to US to counter China

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances