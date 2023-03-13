News
Rediff.com  » News » A Bike Rally To Celebrate Women Power

A Bike Rally To Celebrate Women Power

By REDIFF NEWS
March 13, 2023 11:28 IST
Women bikers take part in rallies in Delhi and Nagpur to commemorate International Women's Day.

 

IMAGE: Bollywood actor Sanya Malhotra at the 10th edition of the all-women bike rally organised by the Navbharat Times newspaper at Rajiv Chowk, Connaught Place, New Delhi, on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Photograph: Vijay Verma/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Women bikers of the Border Security Force and Delhi Police dance before the rally. Photograph: Vijay Verma/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Women bikers dance at the event. Photograph: Vijay Verma/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Union Minister of State for Textiles and Railways Darshana Jardosh felicitates Bhagwani Devi Dagar, who won three medals in the World Master Athletics Championship, Finland, at the flagging-off ceremony. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Women bikers of the Border Security Force, Delhi Police and other organisations take part in the rally. Photograph: Vijay Verma/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: And the rally begins. Photograph: Vijay Verma/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: A woman biker rides with a placard which says Bhoola de dar jee befikar. Photograph: Vijay Verma/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: In Nagpur on Saturday, March 11, 2023, women took part in a bike rally organised by NIT Women and the Officers Wife Association, Nirmal Parivar and Humanity Social Foundation as part of the International Women's Day celebrations. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Women associated with the Humanity Social Foundation at the Nagpur rally. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
