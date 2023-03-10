News
Xi Goes Where Only Mao Went Before

By REDIFF NEWS
March 10, 2023 12:50 IST
On Friday, March 10, 2023, China's National People's Congress unanimously endorsed an unprecedented third five-year term as president for Xi Jinping.

Xi, who will turn 70 on June 15, was re-elected by the once-in-a-five-year Congress of the ruling Communist Party of China as its leader in October last year, becoming the first Chinese leader after Mao Zedong to continue in power beyond two five-year terms.

 

IMAGE: Xi Jinping arrives for the final plenary session of this year's National People's Congress. Photograph: Mark R Cristino/Pool via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Xi has a word with China's new Premier Li Qiang. Photograph: Mark R Cristino/Pool via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Xi examines the voting papers. Photograph: Mark R Cristino/Pool via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Xi casts his vote. No other candidate was in the running, so guess who he voted for! Photograph: Mark R Cristino/Pool via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Officials inspect the voting box. Photograph: Mark R Cristino/Pool via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Xi takes the oath of office, here and below. Photograph: Mark R Cristino/Pool via Reuters

 

Photograph: Mark R Cristino/Pool via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Xi bows after taking the oath. Photograph: Mark R Cristino/Pool via Reuters

 

IMAGE: A giant screen displays a live broadcast of Xi at the plenary session. Photograph: Tingshu Wang via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Secondary school students gather in front of a screen displaying an image of Xi at the memorial of the first National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Shanghai. Photograph: Aly Song/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Why is Xi Jinping Clapping?
Xi Jinping: A princeling turned China's Mao 2.0
Yangtse clash spells danger for Xi Jinping's new term
Salman, Ranbir At Satish Kaushik Funeral
Assam Oppn upset over Maha MLA's dog-eating remark
Cummins' mother passes away: Aus players pay homage
It's Quiz Time, Folks!
Step down Xi, Communist Party, demand Chinese

Xi Jinping secures historic 3rd term as China leader

