President Murmu At Golden Temple

On Thursday, March 9, 2023, President Droupadi Murmu visited Amritsar.
The President commenced her engagements by paying her obeisance at Sri Harmandir Sahib.
She had darshan at the sanctum santorum, made a parikarma and also participated in the langar with other devotees.
'This holy place with beautiful architecture and divine serenity around it evokes feelings of calmness and harmony,' the President wrote in the visitor's book at Sri Harmandir Sahib.
'I prayed for peace, progress and prosperity of the country. It was great to see the volunteers working tirelessly in the spirit of service and devotion specially during langar. May the teachings of Sikh Gurus continue to inspire us to practise brotherhood and unity.'
The President also visited Jallianwala Bagh and paid her tribute to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the motherland.
She wrote in the visitor's book at Jallianwala Bagh that 'a grateful nation will always remember those braves who sacrificed everything for the Motherland. This memorial will remind the coming generations of the importance of freedom and the sacrifices made for it and will continue to inspire them to contribute to nation building.'
