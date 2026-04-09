Iran warns Israel over strikes in Lebanon despite truce

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian described Israel's incursions into Lebanon as a blatant breach of the ceasefire and said the continued attacks reflect deception and a lack of commitment to potential agreements.

IMAGE: Heavy machinery operates at the site of an Israeli strike carried out on Wednesday, in Ain Al Mraiseh in Beirut, Lebanon, on April 9, 2026. Photograph: Raghed Waked/Reuters

Key Points Iran accuses Israel of violating the Lebanon ceasefire.

Pezeshkian warns Tehran may take 'severe measures'.

Says continued strikes undermine peace negotiations.

Dispute over whether ceasefire includes Hezbollah targets.

Netanyahu vows to continue strikes against Hezbollah.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Thursday slammed Israel over its renewed strikes in Lebanon despite a two-week ceasefire aimed at halting hostilities in West Asia, saying such actions violate the agreement and threaten regional stability.

In a post on X, Pezeshkian described Israel's incursions into Lebanon as a blatant breach of the ceasefire and said the continued attacks reflect deception and a lack of commitment to potential agreements.

'Our hands remain on the trigger'

He cautioned that the ongoing strikes could undermine diplomatic efforts to completely end hostilities in the region, while warning that such actions could prompt Iran to take severe measures against Israel.

Pezeshkian reiterated that repeated aggression by the 'Zionist regime' against Lebanon constitutes a serious breach of the ceasefire framework.

'Renewed aggression by the Zionist regime against Lebanon blatantly violates the initial ceasefire. Such actions signal deception and non-compliance, rendering negotiations meaningless. Our hands remain on the trigger. Iran will never forsake its Lebanese brothers and sisters,' the Iranian President said in the post.

Dispute over ceasefire scope

The developments come as the fragile ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran hangs in the balance, with Tehran stating that the truce also includes a halt to Israeli military operations in Lebanon.

However, both Washington, DC and Israel have maintained that the ceasefire does not extend to Hezbollah targets. The disagreement has further complicated diplomatic efforts and heightened the risk of the truce collapsing.

Israel vows to continue operations

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also affirmed that Israel will persist with its military operations against Hezbollah following a series of intense and deadly strikes across Lebanon.

In a statement shared on X, he emphasised the continued scale of the offensive, noting that the military is 'continuing to strike Hezbollah with force, precision, and determination'.