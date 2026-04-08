Vance to lead US-Iran talks in Islamabad on April 10

The meeting follows a ceasefire agreement that was announced and welcomed by Shehbaz Sharif, who also extended invitations to both delegations for further negotiations.

IMAGE: United States Vice President J D Vance delivers remarks at Mathias Corvinus Collegium in Budapest, Hungary, on April 8, 2026. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Pool/Reuters

Key Points US and Iran delegations to hold direct talks in Islamabad on April 10.

Meeting follows a ceasefire and Pakistan's mediation efforts.

Talks to be led by Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and J D Vance.

Iran's 10-point proposal to form the basis of negotiations.

Deep mistrust persists despite shift toward diplomacy.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance delivers remarks at Mathias Corvinus Collegium in Budapest, Hungary, April 8, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool

A major diplomatic engagement between the United States and Iran is set to take place in Islamabad on Friday, April 10, 2026, where both sides will hold direct talks aimed at ending weeks of intense hostilities following the outbreak of war earlier this year, according to Iranian news agency ISNA.

Ceasefire Sets Stage for Dialogue

The meeting follows a ceasefire agreement that was announced and welcomed by Shehbaz Sharif, who also extended invitations to both delegations for further negotiations.

According to Iranian state media reports, the Iranian delegation will be led by Speaker of Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, a key figure in Tehran's wartime leadership who has taken on strategic responsibilities since the early phase of the conflict.

The United States delegation, meanwhile, will be headed by Vice President J D Vance.

First Direct Talks Since War Began

The Islamabad talks will mark the first in-person negotiations between the two adversaries since the war began, signalling a significant shift towards diplomacy after weeks of escalatory rhetoric, military strikes, and regional tensions.

Iran's 10-point proposal, reportedly submitted through Pakistan, seeks to address a wide range of contentious issues, including the nuclear programme, regional security concerns, and sanctions relief, including both primary and secondary sanctions imposed over the past several decades.

According to state media, this plan will form the basis of discussions aimed at charting a path towards lasting peace.

Mistrust Remains a Challenge

Despite the ceasefire and diplomatic engagement, deep mistrust remains on both sides.

Iranian officials are reported to be entering the talks with 'complete distrust' towards the United States, reflecting scepticism about Washington, DC's intentions.

The discussions will also take place against the backdrop of broader tensions in West Asia, including concerns over the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global oil transit route, and the wider implications of the conflict for regional and global security.

High Stakes for Global Stability

As the world watches, Islamabad is set to host a pivotal moment in US-Iran diplomacy, with the outcome of these negotiations likely to shape regional peace and global geopolitical dynamics in the weeks and months ahead.