Iran delegation to reach Islamabad tonight for talks with US

Despite ceasefire violations, Iran is sending a delegation to Pakistan for crucial peace talks with the US and Israel, mediated by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, to seek a resolution to the ongoing conflict.

IMAGE: Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. Photograph: Reuters

Key Points Iran confirms its delegation will attend peace talks in Pakistan to address the conflict with the US and Israel.

The peace talks, proposed by Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, aim to achieve a conclusive agreement after a two-week ceasefire.

Iran expresses scepticism regarding the peace talks due to alleged ceasefire violations by Israel.

The US delegation, led by Vice President JD Vance, is also expected to participate in the Islamabad talks.

Pakistan is playing a constructive role in facilitating peace and security in the region by hosting these crucial negotiations.

Clearing the mist of mistrust, Iran confirmed that its 10-member delegation will arrive in Pakistan on Thursday to participate in the upcoming talks to resolve the conflict with the US and Israel.

The crucial parleys have been set for Friday in Islamabad, just days after a two-week ceasefire. US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he had agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran as proposed by Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended an invitation to the delegations of the US and Iran to Islamabad on Friday, April 10, to further negotiate for a conclusive agreement to settle all disputes.

Iran team heads feor talks despite scepticism

Reza Amiri Moghadam, ambassador of Iran to Pakistan, confirmed the participation of his country's delegation while emphasising "scepticism" in his country regarding peace talks due to the alleged ceasefire violation by Israel.

"Despite scepticism of Iranian public opinion due to repeated ceasefire violations by the Israeli regime to sabotage the diplomatic initiative, invited by PM Shehbaz Sharif, the Iranian delegation arrives tonight in Islamabad for serious talks based on 10 points proposed by Iran," he said on X.

The US delegation led by Vice President JD Vance is also expected to arrive, but no time has been announced for its arrival.

No timeframe has been given except that they are being held on Friday.

Background to the Conflict

The US and Israel jointly attacked Iran on February 28, killing Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several top commanders. The retaliation by the Islamic Republic extended the war to the entire Gulf region.

Iranian officials are in touch with Pakistan, and Prime Minister Shehbaz and President Masoud Pezshkian held talks on Wednesday, while separately, Field Marshal Seyed Asim Munir and Iran's Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi talked over the phone.

According to another statement on X, Moghadam said that Araghchi "appreciated the constructive & responsible role of Pakistan in continuous & effective efforts to end the war and strengthen peace and security in the region as well as ceasefire".

Meanwhile, the ceasefire has come under stress due to alleged violations by Israel, which launched strikes against Lebanon. The UN Secretary General also condemned the strikes, which killed many.