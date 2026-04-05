Open the fu*** Strait, you crazy b***ds: Trump to Iran

In a post on Truth Social, Trump used unusually harsh language to convey his message, reminding Tehran of his deadline to 'make a deal' or 'open the Strait'.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump on April 1, 2026, in Washington, DC. Photograph: Alex Brandon/Pool via Reuters

Key Points US President Donald Trump warns Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz immediately.

He threatens strikes on Iran's energy and civil infrastructure if it fails to comply.

Trump uses unusually harsh language in a Truth Social post.

The warning follows a 10-day ultimatum and ongoing diplomatic efforts.

A temporary pause on strikes is set to end on April 6.

United States President Donald Trump on Sunday issued a fresh warning to Iran, urging the Islamic Republic to reopen the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz as the conflict in West Asia escalates, while threatening severe consequences if it fails to do so.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump used unusually harsh language to convey his message, reminding Tehran of his deadline to 'make a deal' or 'open the Strait'.

He noted that Tuesday would mark the day when Washington, DC could target Iran's energy and civil infrastructure.

'Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F****n' Strait, you crazy bastards, or you'll be living in hell -- just watch! Praise be to Allah,' he said.

Ultimatum reiterated

Earlier on Saturday, Trump reiterated his 10-day ultimatum, saying Iran had 48 hours to strike a deal or reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz 'before all hell rains down on them'.

'Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT. Time is running out -- 48 hours before all hell will rain down on them. Glory be to GOD! President DONALD J. TRUMP,' the post read.

Temporary pause on strikes

On March 26, Trump announced an extension of the pause on strikes targeting Iran's energy infrastructure for an additional 10 days, until Monday, April 6, 2026, as part of ongoing diplomatic talks.

In another Truth Social post, he said the decision came at the 'request' of the Iranian government and claimed that negotiations were 'going very well'.

Diplomacy amid escalating tensions

The warning marks a continuation of Trump's earlier stance on reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

He had previously instructed the US Department of War to delay military action against Iranian power plants and energy sites, citing ongoing diplomatic engagement with Tehran, even as tensions in West Asia continued to rise.