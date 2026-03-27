'They sought time': Trump extends pause on Iran strikes for 10 days

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the decision followed a request from the Iranian government and added that talks between the two sides were 'going very well'.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Key Points Donald Trump extended the pause on US strikes against Iran's energy infrastructure to April 6, 2026.

The extension follows a request from Iran, which had initially sought a seven-day pause.

Trump cited Iran allowing eight oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz as a factor in his decision.

He claimed US-Israel strikes have destroyed Iran's naval, air, and missile capabilities.

Trump asserted the US has 'already won the war' militarily, citing severe degradation of Iranian forces.

United States President Donald Trump on Thursday said he has extended the pause on American strikes targeting Iran's energy infrastructure to 10 days, pushing the deadline to April 6, 2026, citing a request from Tehran amid ongoing diplomatic engagement in the West Asia conflict.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the decision followed a request from the Iranian government and added that talks between the two sides were 'going very well'.

'As per Iranian Government request, please let this statement serve to represent that I am pausing the period of Energy Plant destruction by 10 Days to Monday, April 6, 2026, at 8 P.M., Eastern Time. Talks are ongoing and... they are going very well,' the post read.

'Iran Sought Seven Days, I Gave 10'

Speaking to Fox News, Trump said Iran had initially sought a seven-day pause, but he chose to extend it further.

"They said to me very nicely, through my people, 'Could we have more time?' Because we're talking about tomorrow night, which is pretty quick, and if they don't do what they have to do, I will knock out their power plants," Trump said.

Elaborating on his decision, Trump added, "They asked for seven, and I said, 'I'm going to give you 10,' because they gave me ships."

Trump stated that Iran had allowed the passage of eight oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz as a 'present' to the United States during ongoing negotiations.

"We talked about the eight ships, the present that I talked about the other day, but they asked for seven, and I gave them ten. And they were very thankful about that," he added.

Earlier, Trump had announced a five-day delay in military action against Iranian energy sites, citing diplomatic engagement with Tehran amid rising tensions.

We Have Already Won the War: Trump

During the same interview, Trump asserted that the United States has 'already won the war' against Iran militarily, claiming that joint US and Israeli strikes have significantly weakened Tehran’s military capabilities.

"We have already won the war, militarily. We have totally won the war," Trump said.

He claimed that US-led operations had destroyed key components of Iran's naval and air power, including dozens of ships, and severely degraded its missile capabilities.

"We have already won because we have knocked out their navy; we have knocked out their air force, completely knocked out the air force… we knocked out 154 ships…," Trump said.

"We knocked out their navy, we knocked out their air force, and we knocked out most of their missiles. They are down to about 9%. We knocked out their missile launchers, which is a big deal because without the missile launchers, the missiles don't do very well," he added.

Trump described the situation as a near-total collapse of Iranian military strength following sustained strikes during the ongoing conflict.