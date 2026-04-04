The Most Vicious Phase Of The War Is About To Begin

The big question is whether Trump is any longer in command of the situation.

For all practical purposes, the war seems set to cascade as the US is preparing for a potential ground operation in Iran and threatens to destroy 'bridges next, then electric power plants', points out Ambassador M K Bhadrakumar.

IMAGE: People inspect the site of a residential building damaged by a strike in Karaj, Iran, April 3, 2026. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

Key Points Donald Trump claims Iran war objectives are nearing completion, but signals escalation with potential ground operations and infrastructure strikes.

Iran rejects US pressure, questions Washington's understanding of its retaliatory capabilities, and insists on broader regional security framework.

Oil prices surge past $105 per barrel, boosting energy stocks and raising concerns over global economic and financial system stability.

Strait of Hormuz emerges as critical flashpoint, with Iran asserting control, posing risks to maritime trade and international finance.

The only clue US President Donald Trump has given in his prime time televised speech on Wednesday at the White House regarding the ending of his war in Iran is that the core 'objectives are nearing completion' and that he is 'very close' to finishing the war.

The big question is whether Trump is any longer in command of the situation. For all practical purposes, the war seems set to cascade as the US is preparing for a potential ground operation in Iran and threatens to destroy 'bridges next, then electric power plants'.

Revealing himself primarily as YHWH (Yahweh) in the Old Testament -- the personal, holy, and covenant-making Creator who demands exclusive worship from Israel -- Trump thundered, 'Over the next two to three weeks, we are going to bring them (external link) [Iranians] back to the Stone Ages, where they belong".

Yet, Iran is in no mood to surrender. Tehran has lost respect for Trump and instead sees him as a master craftsman of the art of deception.

The Iranian statements underscore that US intelligence lacks even the foggiest idea of its capabilities to retaliate.

Perhaps, the most vicious no-holds-barred phase of the war is about to begin, with a dynamics of its own -- in particular, taking into account the Israel factor, which is a revisionist power seeking to alter the established international order, rules, territorial boundaries or distribution of power in the West Asian region to better serve the establishment of a Zionist State of Greater Israel.

Israel is keeping its options open to further territorial expansion, the latest evidence being the assault on Lebanon and its back-tracking from US-backed negotiations with Syria.

Unsurprisingly, Iran insists that any peace deal must encompass all issues of regional stability and security.

Wars have consequences. They leave behind a lot of debris. But this is not about Iran's reconstruction alone for which, of course, it is legitimately seeking war reparations and a security guarantee.

The bottom line is, after creating new facts on the ground, Trump may simply walk away to the golf course.

The most consequential new reality is that the Strait of Hormuz is transforming as a waterway.

IMAGE: Israeli soldiers work in a damaged building, after barrages of projectiles were launched towards Israel in Haifa, March 30, 2026. Photograph: Rami Shlush/Reuters

Oil Surge and War Profits Boom

By coincidence, the first reaction to Trump's address on Wednesday came from the global oil market, as prices of rose to $105 per barrel.

The Oil Price magazine which provides forward-looking intelligence for energy traders and investment professionals was spot on in its prognosis that 'Long-suffering energy investors finally have a reason to smile, with the sector on track to outperform the broader market by its widest margin on record, driven by Middle East conflict ... The energy sector's 14-week winning streak far exceeds previous bull runs.

'Oil and Gas stocks have easily outpaced the erstwhile high-flying tech sector... Leading the charge are US oil majors' -- Exxon Mobil returned 33.1% YTD; Chevron Corp (28.5%); Occidental Petroleum (49.6%); ConocoPhillips (38.5%); Marathon Petroleum (43.8%). Wall Street must be feeling elated.

According to the Financial Times, '[US Secretary of War] Pete Hegseth's broker at Morgan Stanley contacted BlackRock in February to make a multimillion-dollar investment in a defence-focused Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) called IDEF.

'This $3.2 billion fund is built around companies that benefit from increased military spending, including RTX, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, and Palantir -- all major Pentagon contractors.

'The request came just weeks before the US-Israeli strike on Iran, a campaign Hegseth helped shape and strongly supported within the Trump administration.'

IMAGE: A man stands near the B1 bridge damaged by a strike in Karaj, Iran, April 3, 2026. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

Larry Johnson, who worked in the CIA and is by far one of the best American commentators on Trump's war (and geopolitics in general), wrote a blog this week titled Who Else, Besides Pete Hegseth, is Trying to Use the War in Iran to Get Rich? (external link).

To quote him, 'If you do the analysis on the weapons expended so far in the month-long war with Iran, the opportunity for war profiteering is quite clear... The high expenditure rates, combined with historically low peacetime production [of weaponry] have created a serious "race of attrition" that cannot be quickly reversed.'

Johnson flagged as example that both Patriot and THAAD interceptors are primarily manufactured by Lockheed Martin.

He adds, "Which means that Lockheed Martin can expect a major influx of cash to boost production and try to replenish exhausted missile air defence inventories. I wonder who else in the Trump administration and the US Congress are making money off this bloody war?"

IMAGE: An F/A-18E Super Hornet lands on the USS Abraham Lincoln during operations linked to strikes on Iran, February 28, 2026. Photograph: US Navy/Handout via Reuters

Strait of Hormuz Emerges Flashpoint

Setting aside the sleaze and corruption endemic to America's wars, like night follows the day, the single new fact on the ground today that has explosive potential and can bring the roof down on the international financial system is the terrible beauty about the Strait of Hormuz as Iran decided to control the use of the waterway by outsiders in war conditions, which is nothing unusual (eg., Straits of Bosphorus which Turkey and Russia control.)

Since the waterway passes through the territorial waters of Iran and Oman, these two countries are entitled to have a say in the regime of maritime traffic in war conditions.

It's a legitimate demand. Nonetheless, Iran is showing flexibility by allowing traffic by 'benign' vessels not linked to the two enemy countries, US and Israel.

It stands to reason that this flexibility will eventually transform in a post-war scenario into a rational, efficient, secure regime.

IMAGE: Birds fly near the Jag Vasant vessel transferring LPG at a port after transiting the Strait of Hormuz amid supply disruptions linked to the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Mumbai, April 1, 2026. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Meanwhile, cascading price of oil has the potential to impact the world economy.

Since petrodollar recycling is also involved, this will hit international finance as well -- western banking system in particular (external link) -- unless it is resolved quickly, smoothly and peacefully with the consent of Iran and Oman.

Trump has tactfully made it the concern of Europeans and the Gulf Arab states, the US' partners in crime in petrodollar recycling who help prop up the dollar as "world currency."

Hopefully, India's stance, as articulated by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri at a meeting hosted in London on Thursday, provides a ramp that can be the basis of a permanent solution -- namely, "the way out of the crisis consisted of de-escalation and a return to the path of diplomacy and dialogue among all concerned parties."

Notably, India did not sign up to the meeting's final statement which expressed readiness by participants to contribute to 'appropriate efforts to ensure safe passage through the Strait.'

Meanwhile, India's direct talks with Tehran have been productive and yielded positive results.

Ambassador M K Bhadrakumar served the Indian Foreign Service for 29 years.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff