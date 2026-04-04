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'48 hours before...': Trump's Hormuz ultimatum to Iran

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

April 04, 2026 22:08 IST

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Trump's message, posted on his Truth Social platform, is a reminder of his 10-day ultimatum given to the Islamic Republic earlier to make progress toward a deal or reopen the vital shipping lane.

US President Donald Trump

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump gestures after delivering an address to the nation about the Iran war at the White House in Washington, DC, April 1, 2026. Photograph: Alex Brandon/Reuters

Key Points

  • Donald Trump issued a 48-hour ultimatum to Iran regarding the Strait of Hormuz.
  • Trump demands Iran either make a deal or reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
  • The ultimatum follows previous warnings and a temporary pause on strikes targeting Iran's energy infrastructure.
  • Trump claims negotiations with Iran are progressing well, despite media reports to the contrary.
  • The Strait of Hormuz is a strategically important shipping lane in West Asia.

Former United States President Donald Trump has issued a stark ultimatum to Tehran, saying Iran has 48 hours to strike a deal or reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz "before all hell will rain down on them".

Trump's message, posted on his Truth Social platform, is a reminder of his 10-day ultimatum given to the Islamic Republic earlier to make progress toward a deal or reopen the vital shipping lane.

 

"Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT. Time is running out-48 hours before all Hell will rain down on them. Glory be to GOD! President DONALD J. TRUMP," his post read.

Trump's Stance on Iran's Energy Infrastructure

Trump, on March 26, stated that he is extending the pause on strikes targeting Iran's energy infrastructure for an additional 10 days, until Monday, April 6, 2026, as part of the ongoing diplomatic talks between the two sides.

In a post on Truth Social, the US President claimed that the announcement comes as per a "request" from the Iranian Government and further stated that the negotiations with Tehran were "going very well".

"As per Iranian Government request, please let this statement serve to represent that I am pausing the period of Energy Plant destruction by 10 Days to Monday, April 6, 2026, at 8 P.M., Eastern Time. Talks are ongoing and, despite erroneous statements to the contrary by the Fake News Media, and others, they are going very well," the post read.

This was a continuation of Trump's warning to Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz.

He earlier instructed the US Department of War to delay any military action against Iranian power plants and energy sites for five days, citing ongoing diplomatic engagements with Tehran amid escalating tensions in West Asia, prior to which he issued a warning to Tehran, giving it 48 hours to open the strategically significant Strait of Hormuz or face potential strikes on its energy facilities.

His latest 48-hour ultimatum is a reminder of his 10-day deadline given to Tehran last month.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje

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