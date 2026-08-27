Nepal's Devastating Flood Aftermath

The death toll in the massive flash floods in Nepal on Thursday rose to 270, as authorities in Nepal race against time to find thousands of missing people, including 288 Indian tourists, in one of the country's worst disasters in recent years.

The floods have damaged 35 motorable bridges, 45 suspension bridges, and 40 km of black-topped road, mainly in central Nepal.

IMAGE: A drone view of mud covered properties following a flash flood at Trishuli in Nuwakot district, Nepal, August 26, 2026. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

IMAGE: A woman injured in deadly floods is shifted to a ward from the emergency unit of a hospital in Kathmandu, here and below. Photograph: Sabrina Dangol/Reuters

Photograph: Sabrina Dangol/Reuters

Photograph: Sabrina Dangol/Reuters

IMAGE: Zoyal Ghale, 8, who was airlifted from Rasuwa, a flash flood-hit area, with no contact of his parents, lies in a stretcher inside a hospital in Trishuli in Nuwakot district. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

IMAGE: A woman cries as she waits for updates on the whereabouts of her missing family member outside the Maithali barrack, an army training centre, which serves as a primary base to airlift survivors from Rasuwa at Trishuli in Nuwakot district, here and below. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

IMAGE: A woman looks through barbed wire as she waits for updates on the whereabouts of her missing family member. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

IMAGE: A man shows a photo of his missing family members. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

IMAGE: A woman reacts after seeing her injured relative at a hospital following deadly floods, in Kathmandu. Photograph: Sabrina Dangol/Reuters

IMAGE: Women carry belongings from their damaged homes after a flash flood in Galchhi. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: A man looks for belongings in a house damaged by a flash flood in Galchhi. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: People stand on the edge of a broken bridge following a flash flood in Galchhi. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: Vehicles move past a broken bridge following a flash flood in Galchhi. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: An autorickshaw drives past a broken bridge following a flash flood in Galchhi. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: A construction vehicle is buried in the mud following flash floods and a mudslide in Galchhi. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: Foreign tourists wait in a line to enter Tribhuvan international airport in Kathmandu. Photograph: Monika Malla/Reuters

IMAGE: A combination of satellite images shows the glacier before (top) and after it collapsed (bottom), which, according to an expert, may have triggered flash floods and a mudslide, in Langtang, Nepal, August 24, 2026 and August 26, 2026. Photograph: European Union/Copernicus Sentinel-2 and USGS/Landsat 9/Handout/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff