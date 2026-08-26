Nepal Flash Floods Leave Trail Of Devastation And Destruction

On Wednesday, August 26, 2026, devastating flash floods in Nepal's Rasuwa district, bordering Tibet, left 105 Indian tourists among nearly 400 people missing.

It caused extensive damage to hydropower projects, prompting a large-scale search and rescue operation.

The flood surged through the Bhote Koshi river at around 9 am coming from the Tibet side, affecting Rasuwa and Dhading districts bordering Tibet and Nuwakot district, southwest of Kathmandu.

IMAGE: Mud covers a property following the flash flood, here and below. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

IMAGE: Mud covers houses and a road following a flash flood at Trishuli in Nuwakot district, Nepal. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

IMAGE: A vehicle is covered with mud. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

IMAGE: A survivor is transported to a safer place in a JCB following the flash flood at Trishuli in Nuwakot district, Nepal. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

IMAGE: Police personnel carry a survivor to a safer place. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

IMAGE: A survivor is airlifted, here and below. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

IMAGE: A flooded road following the flash flood in Galchhi in the Dhading district, Nepal. Photograph: Reuters

IMAGE: Damaged property and flooded roads. Photograph: Reuters

IMAGE: CCTV footage shows people running away as a wall of mud and water destroys buildings in a valley at the Nepal-China border in Gyirong, Tibet region, China, in this screengrab obtained from a social media video. Photograph: Social Media/Reuters

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IMAGE: An injured man is rushed to hospital at Trishuli in Nuwakot district, Nepal, here and below. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

IMAGE: Partially submerged buildings along the riverbank in this screen grab obtained from a handout video, here and below. Photograph: Sujan Bagale/Handout/Reuters

Photograph: Sujan Bagale/Handout/Reuters

IMAGE: A view of an area damaged by the mud-laden flash flood following an outburst in the Bhotekoshi river in Rasuwa. Photograph: RSS Nepal/ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: A view of an area submerged, here and below. Photograph: RSS Nepal/ANI Video Grab

Photograph: RSS Nepal/ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: People stand near an area damaged by mud-laden floodwaters, here and below. Photograph: RSS Nepal/ANI Video Grab

Photograph: RSS Nepal/ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: A building partially submerged in mud-laden floodwaters. Photograph: RSS Nepal/ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: A building damaged by mud-laden floodwaters. Photograph: RSS Nepal/ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: A view of an area devastated by mud-laden floodwaters, here and below. Photograph: RSS Nepal/ANI Video Grab

Photograph: RSS Nepal/ANI Video Grab

Photograph: RSS Nepal/ANI Video Grab

Photograph: RSS Nepal/ANI Video Grab

Photograph: RSS Nepal/ANI Video Grab

Photograph: RSS Nepal/ANI Video Grab

Photograph: RSS Nepal/ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: A residential area devastated by mud-laden floodwaters, here and below. Photograph: RSS Nepal/ANI Video Grab

Photograph: RSS Nepal/ANI Video Grab

Photograph: RSS Nepal/ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: Houses and other structure devastated by mud-laden floodwaters, here and below. Photograph: RSS Nepal/ANI Video Grab

Photograph: RSS Nepal/ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: A satellite image shows the valleys near the Nepal-China border on August 25, 2026, before the devastating floods, here and below. Photograph: Planet Labs PBC/Handout/Reuters

Photograph: Planet Labs PBC/Handout/Reuters

Photograph: Planet Labs PBC/Handout/Reuters

Photograph: Planet Labs PBC/Handout/Reuters

Photograph: Planet Labs PBC/Handout/Reuters

SEE: Massive flash flood hits Nepal-China border

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff. Video curated by Shailajanand Mishra/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff