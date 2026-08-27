Nepal Disaster Leaves Ruin In Its Wake

Scenes from the aftermath of Nepal's devastating flash flood, August 27, 2026.

Drone images reveal mud-covered towns while Nepalese army rescue teams race to save stranded residents after the Bhotekoshi river outburst.

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

IMAGE: A drone view shows mud covering properties following the flash flood in Trishuli, Nuwakot district, here and below. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

Key Points Drone images show widespread mud and debris engulfing homes, roads and properties across Trishuli after the devastating flash flood.

The Nepal army launched ground and helicopter rescue operations after the Bhotekoshi river outburst triggered dangerous mud-laden floodwaters.

Rescuers evacuated stranded residents, treated injured survivors and continued relief efforts as authorities assessed extensive flood damage.

Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

Mud Engulfs Buildings and Roads

IMAGE: A drone view shows mud covering buildings following the flash flood. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

IMAGE: Nepalese army personnel conduct a rescue operation, here and below. Photograph: Nepal Army/ANI Photo

Photograph: Nepal Army/ANI Photo

Photograph: Nepal Army/ANI Photo

Photograph: Nepal Army/ANI Photo

Photograph: Nepal Army/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Nepalese army personnel rescue a man from mud-laden floodwaters. Photograph: Nepal Army/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Nepalese army personnel rescue a woman from mud-laden floodwaters. Photograph: Nepal Army/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Nepalese army personnel rescue a man affected by the flash flood. Photograph: Nepal Army/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Nepalese army personnel treat an injured survivor. Photograph: Nepal Army/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Nepalese army personnel treat an injured survivor. Photograph: Nepal Army/ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/ Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/ Rediff