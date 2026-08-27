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Nepal Disaster Leaves Ruin In Its Wake

By REDIFF NEWS August 27, 2026 10:19 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Scenes from the aftermath of Nepal's devastating flash flood, August 27, 2026.

Drone images reveal mud-covered towns while Nepalese army rescue teams race to save stranded residents after the Bhotekoshi river outburst.

 

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

Mud covers Trishuli properties

IMAGE: A drone view shows mud covering properties following the flash flood in Trishuli, Nuwakot district, here and below. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

 

Key Points

  • Drone images show widespread mud and debris engulfing homes, roads and properties across Trishuli after the devastating flash flood.
  • The Nepal army launched ground and helicopter rescue operations after the Bhotekoshi river outburst triggered dangerous mud-laden floodwaters.
  • Rescuers evacuated stranded residents, treated injured survivors and continued relief efforts as authorities assessed extensive flood damage.

Flood damage

Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

 

Flood damage

Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

 

Flood damage

Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

 

Flood damage

Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

 

Flood damage

Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

 

Flood damage

Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

 

Mud Engulfs Buildings and Roads

Buildings covered in mud

IMAGE: A drone view shows mud covering buildings following the flash flood. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

 

Army rescue

IMAGE: Nepalese army personnel conduct a rescue operation, here and below. Photograph: Nepal Army/ANI Photo

 

Army rescue

Photograph: Nepal Army/ANI Photo

 

Army rescue

Photograph: Nepal Army/ANI Photo

 

Helicopter rescue

Photograph: Nepal Army/ANI Photo

 

Helicopter rescue

Photograph: Nepal Army/ANI Photo

 

Man rescued from floodwaters

IMAGE: Nepalese army personnel rescue a man from mud-laden floodwaters. Photograph: Nepal Army/ANI Photo

 

Woman rescued safely

IMAGE: Nepalese army personnel rescue a woman from mud-laden floodwaters. Photograph: Nepal Army/ANI Photo

 

Rescued survivor receives help

IMAGE: Nepalese army personnel rescue a man affected by the flash flood. Photograph: Nepal Army/ANI Photo

 

Injured receives treatment

IMAGE: Nepalese army personnel treat an injured survivor. Photograph: Nepal Army/ANI Photo

 

Rescue personnel receive treatment

IMAGE: Nepalese army personnel treat an injured survivor. Photograph: Nepal Army/ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/ Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/ Rediff

More News Coverage

BhotekoshiNepalTrishuliNuwakotRediff

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