Nepal Disaster Leaves Ruin In Its Wake

Scenes from the aftermath of Nepal's devastating flash flood, August 27, 2026.
Drone images reveal mud-covered towns while Nepalese army rescue teams race to save stranded residents after the Bhotekoshi river outburst.
Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.
IMAGE: A drone view shows mud covering properties following the flash flood in Trishuli, Nuwakot district, here and below. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters
Key Points
- Drone images show widespread mud and debris engulfing homes, roads and properties across Trishuli after the devastating flash flood.
- The Nepal army launched ground and helicopter rescue operations after the Bhotekoshi river outburst triggered dangerous mud-laden floodwaters.
- Rescuers evacuated stranded residents, treated injured survivors and continued relief efforts as authorities assessed extensive flood damage.
Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters
Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters
Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters
Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters
Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters
Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters
Mud Engulfs Buildings and Roads
IMAGE: A drone view shows mud covering buildings following the flash flood. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters
IMAGE: Nepalese army personnel conduct a rescue operation, here and below. Photograph: Nepal Army/ANI Photo
Photograph: Nepal Army/ANI Photo
Photograph: Nepal Army/ANI Photo
Photograph: Nepal Army/ANI Photo
Photograph: Nepal Army/ANI Photo
IMAGE: Nepalese army personnel rescue a man from mud-laden floodwaters. Photograph: Nepal Army/ANI Photo
IMAGE: Nepalese army personnel rescue a woman from mud-laden floodwaters. Photograph: Nepal Army/ANI Photo
IMAGE: Nepalese army personnel rescue a man affected by the flash flood. Photograph: Nepal Army/ANI Photo
IMAGE: Nepalese army personnel treat an injured survivor. Photograph: Nepal Army/ANI Photo
IMAGE: Nepalese army personnel treat an injured survivor. Photograph: Nepal Army/ANI Photo
Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/ Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/ Rediff