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Nepal Floods: Survival And Rescue

By REDIFF NEWS August 27, 2026 11:55 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Flash floods in Trishuli, Nuwakot district, Nepal left homes buried in mud, survivors stranded, and rescue teams working tirelessly to recover victims.

Drone views reveal the scale of devastation, with damaged houses, debris, and sacred sites submerged.

Rescue teams, security forces, and government officials mobilised swiftly, while survivors await relief amid blocked roads and destroyed property.

Drone view mud buildings

IMAGE: A drone view shows mud covering buildings following the flash flood in Trishuli, Nuwakot district, Nepal. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

 

 

Security force with dog

IMAGE: A security force member and his sniffer dog search for survivors in Trishuli, Nuwakot district, Nepal. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

 

Man salvages belongings

IMAGE: A man salvages belongings from mud after devastating floods in Trishuli, Nuwakot district, Nepal. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

 

Damaged houses flood

IMAGE: Damaged houses following devastating floods in Trishuli, Nuwakot district, Nepal. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

 

Drone view mud property

IMAGE: A drone view shows mud covering buildings and property after floods in Trishuli, Nuwakot district, Nepal. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

 

Drone view devastation

IMAGE: Mud covers buildings following devastating floods in Trishuli, Nuwakot district, Nepal. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

 

Drone view mud buildings

IMAGE: Mud covers homes and structures after floods in Trishuli, Nuwakot district, Nepal. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

 

Drone view mud houses

IMAGE: A drone view shows mud covering buildings after devastating floods in Trishuli, Nuwakot district, Nepal. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

 

Rescue team carries body

IMAGE: Rescue team carry the body of a victim after floods in Trishuli, Nuwakot district, Nepal. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

 

Rescue team flood victim

IMAGE: Rescue team carry a victim's body after devastating floods in Trishuli, Nuwakot district, Nepal. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

 

People wade muddy waters

IMAGE: People wade through muddy waters after floods in Trishuli, Nuwakot district, Nepal. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

 

Man carries belongings

IMAGE: A man carries belongings through debris after floods in Trishuli, Nuwakot district, Nepal. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

 

Man wades muddy waters

IMAGE: A man wades through muddy waters after devastating floods in Trishuli, Nuwakot district, Nepal. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

 

Rescue team amid debris

IMAGE: Rescue team members stand amid mud and debris after floods in Trishuli, Nuwakot district, Nepal. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

 

Survivors sit on debris

IMAGE: Survivors sit on debris waiting for roads to clear in Trishuli, Nuwakot district, Nepal. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

 

Shiva lingam amid debris

IMAGE: A lingam lies amid debris after floods in Trishuli, Nuwakot district, Nepal. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

 

People film hospital list

IMAGE: People use their mobile phones to film a list of injured people pasted on a hospital wall following deadly floods in Kathmandu. Photograph: Sabrina Dangol/Reuters

 

Family checks injured list

IMAGE: Family members gather in a in Kathmandu hospital to check the list of injured people following deadly floods. Photograph: Sabrina Dangol/Reuters

 

Woman consoled hospital wall

IMAGE: A woman is consoled after she could not find the name of her relative on a list of injured people pasted on a hospital wall in Kathmandu following the devastating floods. Photograph: Sabrina Dangol/Reuters

 

NDRF loads relief material

IMAGE: NDRF teams load relief material onto an Indian Air Force C-130J aircraft at the Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad for flood relief operations in Nepal. Photograph: @IAF_MCC X/ANI Photo

 

Relief material loaded

IMAGE: Relief material and medical kits being loaded into the cargo hold of an IAF C-130J aircraft at the Hindon airbase for Nepal flood relief operations. Photograph: @IAF_MCC X/ANI Photo

 

Medical kits stacked

IMAGE: Medical kits and relief packages stacked inside the cargo hold of an IAF C-130J aircraft for Nepal flood relief at the Hindon airbase, in Ghaziabad. Photograph: @DrSJaishankar X/ANI Photo

 

IAF aircraft prepared

IMAGE: NDRF and IAF personnel prepare the C-130J aircraft for loading relief material for Nepal at the Hindon airbase. Photograph: @DrSJaishankar X/ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff and Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff

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