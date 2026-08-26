Before and After: Satellite images show Nepal flood devastation

New satellite images provide a stark visual of the devastating flash floods that have ravaged Nepal.

IMAGES: A combination of satellite images shows the valleys near the Nepal-China border on August 25, 2026, before the devastating floods and on August 26, 2026, after the disaster. Photographs: Planet Labs PBC/Reuters

Key Points Massive flash floods have caused widespread devastation in towns and villages across Nepal, significantly altering the landscape.

Satellite images from Planet Labs show areas near the Nepal-China border before and after the floods, revealing extensive debris and muddy floodwater.

Preliminary studies suggest the flash flood was triggered by an ice avalanche from an unstable mountain rock mass near the Nepal-Tibet border.

The floodwaters dramatically widened the river's path in several stretches, carving out new areas along the valley floor.

Imagery from Manakamana and Khadga Bhanjyang captured just three days apart illustrates the rapid and severe transformation of the affected regions.

A sudden, massive flash flood has caused devastation in towns and villages across Nepal, killing at least 72 people while nearly 500, including 133 Indians, are missing.

Satellite images captured just days apart offer a stark picture of how the devastating flash floods transformed parts of Nepal, washing away homes, roads and infrastructure and dramatically altering the landscape.

Satellite Imagery Reveals Impact

The images, captured by Planet Labs, show valleys near the Nepal-China border before and after the floods that struck on Wednesday. Areas that appeared largely intact in images taken before the disaster are seen covered in debris and muddy floodwater after the deluge.

Dramatic Changes to River Systems

One of the most striking changes can be seen along the river system.

The floodwaters appear to have significantly widened the river's path in several stretches, spilling beyond its earlier channel and carving out new areas along the valley floor.

The before-and-after images from the Manakamana area, captured on August 23 and August 26, show a dramatic transformation in just three days after floodwaters tore through the area.

Cause of the Flash Flood

According to preliminary studies based on an analysis of satellite images, the flash flood occurred due to an ice avalanche caused by an unstable mountain rock mass near the Nepal-Tibet border, 20 km northeast of the Tibet-Rasuwagadhi border area.