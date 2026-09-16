'Warming Of The Himalayas Is Alarming'

'The Himalaya is one of the world's most climate-sensitive regions, and our study shows that warming is not occurring evenly across elevations.'

'The rapid warming in the mountain regions threatens glaciers, seasonal snow, freshwater supplies, and fragile ecosystems, with impacts that extend well beyond the Himalayas.'

IMAGE: A view of submerged buildings and houses after the August 26, 2026 flash floods in Nepal. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points 'There are some big rivers fed by the Himalayan glaciers.'

'When the melting becomes faster because of the increase in temperature, you will have a flood situation.''In these regions, you have at least 2 billion people living in the downstream and they will be affected. All the 2 billion people will be affected when the melting becomes faster resulting the flooding of the rivers.'

'When the melting becomes faster because of the increase in temperature, you will have a flood situation.''In these regions, you have at least 2 billion people living in the downstream and they will be affected. All the 2 billion people will be affected when the melting becomes faster resulting the flooding of the rivers.' 'Then comes a scenario when all the glaciers will disappear. Then there will be no water in the rivers.'

A new study carried out by Professor Jayanarayanan Kuttippurath, G S Gopikrishnan, and V M Pranav Chandran of the Centre for Ocean, River, Atmosphere and Land Sciences (CORAL), IIT Kharagpur is titled Warming of the High-Mountainous Climate-Sensitive Jammu and Kashmir During the Period 1980-2024.

The research team used ground-based weather observations and atmospheric reanalysis data from 1980 to 2024 to understand how temperatures have changed across different elevations in Jammu and Kashmir.

The study published in Scientific Reports (extrenal link), assumes significance after the Nepal tragedy three weeks ago when the melting of a glacier in the Himalayas resulted in a massive flood and the deaths of 1,380 people with at least 5,500 people missing.

The research says that the mountain areas are heating much faster than the plains 'raising serious concerns about the future of Himalayan glaciers, snow-fed rivers, water security, and climate resilience across northern India'.

The study reveals that several high-altitude regions of Jammu and Kashmir have warmed by nearly 1 Degree Celsius over the past two decades!

They saw a clear pattern of elevation-dependent warming, with mountain stations such as Bhaderwah, Pahalgam and Gulmarg warming much faster than the lower-altitude locations like Jammu.

"We do not know when a chunk of glacier will fall down. You will not be able to forecast it. That was the main problem with the recent Nepal flood. No satellite could detect the large chunk of ice falling one kilometre down. No instrument could measure the magnitude," Professor Jayanarayanan tells Rediff's Shobha Warrier.

Before the disaster that struck Nepal on August 26, your paper raised concerns about the warming of the Himalayan glaciers. What prompted you to conduct the study?

Our study was not about glacier melting or glacial lake outburst.

We were just looking at the temperature there, and how fast the temperature was changing.

We found that when you go to high altitude regions, the temperature change is different.

We use the term elevation-dependent warming. It means the warming is different at different elevations or altitudes.

The Himalaya is one of the world's most climate-sensitive regions, and our study shows that warming is not occurring evenly across elevations.

The rapid warming in the mountain regions threatens glaciers, seasonal snow, freshwater supplies, and fragile ecosystems, with impacts that extend well beyond the Himalayas.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Professor Jayanarayanan Kuttippurath

Why is warming different at different elevations?

The reasons for elevation-dependent warming are:

1. Snow-albedo feedback: Rising temperatures reduce snow cover, exposing darker land or rock that absorbs more solar radiation than snow. This positive feedback accelerates warming and is considered the dominant mechanism of EDW (Elevation dependent warming).

2. Glacier retreat: Shrinking glaciers expose darker ice-free surfaces and moraines with lower albedo, increasing solar energy absorption and amplifying local warming.

3. Increased downward long-wave radiation: Higher concentrations of greenhouse gases, water vapour, and clouds increase infrared radiation reaching the surface. High-altitude regions are particularly sensitive to this enhanced radiative forcing.

4. Water vapour feedback: Even small increases in atmospheric moisture strengthen the greenhouse effect in the cold, dry mountain atmosphere, leading to additional warming.

5. Reduced aerosol cooling: Compared with polluted lowlands, the cleaner mountain atmosphere experiences less aerosol-induced solar dimming, allowing more solar radiation to reach the surface.

6. Stronger greenhouse-gas forcing in cold environments: Radiative forcing from greenhouse gases is generally more effective in cold, dry environments, producing a larger temperature response at higher elevations.

These are the main reasons why the high elevation regions are warming faster than the relatively lower regions.

So, Jammu is not warming that fast compared to Gulmarg or Pahalgam.

The temperature difference is almost one degree in the last 20 years which is very high.

The annual average temperatures increased by up to 0.3 Degree Celsius per decade at several mid-elevation stations, while pre-monsoon night-time temperatures rose by as much as 0.6 Degree Celsius per decade.

If you compare this value with any other mountainous region in the world, for example the Alps, Tibetan Plateau, Tropical Andes or Rockies, it is high in the Himalayas.

Is it due to global warming? Why is it more in the Himalayan region?

Global warming is a factor.

Regional emission also can play a role.

On the other hand, elevation-dependent warming or altitude-dependent warming process is the same everywhere. But if you go to high altitudes, radiation will be much lower, and it is also seasonal.

Water vapour and how the regional climate changes play a role. For example, the western disturbances. Jammu is strongly influenced by these winter western disturbances.

IMAGE: Rescue workers pull a makeshift zip line carrying people across the Trishuli river from Koloni after landslides and mudslides damaged bridges, leaving people stranded in Trishuli, Nuwakot district, Nepal. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Is it a new phenomenon or has it been happening all the time?

Elevation-dependent warming has always been there.

The issue is, it has become faster than any other regions globally.

The reasons are what I mentioned in the beginning starting with snow albedo feedback, glacial retreat, increased downward long wave radiation, water vapour feedback and reduced aerosol pooling. These are the five important factors.

In the Himalayas, it is amplified.

Why is it amplified in the Himalayan region? Is regional warming the reason?

Regional warming plays a big role. How much emission happening in this region compared to other regions, also is a factor.

Human activity in the region is another important factor. For example, change in the land usage, change in the vegetation, forest cover, change in the weather pattern etc.

When you have more people, you will definitely have more anthropogenic activities, more infrastructure pressure and more emission.

Jammu and Kashmir region is a tourist place. More tourist means, more human footfall.

There is also background warming, what we call global warming, and in some years, it also reaches the melt temperature. It means the snow will melt.

IMAGE: A rescue team works to clear the path towards the tunnel at the Upper Trishuli 3B hydropower station following the deadly flash floods and mudslides in Rasuwa, Nepal, September 3, 2026. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

Recently some scientists said around 50 million people worldwide are living in danger zones, more in the Himalayan region, Karakoram and Hindu Kush areas in Asia than the rest of the world.

Yes, it is a danger zone.

There are some big rivers fed by the Himalayan glaciers.

You take the scenario of temperature increasing which will result in the glaciers melting.

In the initial years, you will have good water in these rivers.

When the melting becomes faster because of the increase in temperature, you will have a flood situation.

In these regions, you have at least 2 billion people living in the downstream and they will be affected. All the 2 billion people will be affected when the melting becomes faster resulting the flooding of the rivers.

This is not an exaggerated number!

Then comes a scenario when all the glaciers will disappear. Then there will be no water in the rivers.

That will result in a crisis.

In short, we will have a water crisis if we do not cut emissions and stop the melting of snow.

IMAGE: Nepal police personnel search a house for survivors or victims of the deadly flash floods in Betrawati, Nuwakot district. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Like the IPCC 2007 report said, will the Himalayan glaciers disappear by 2035?

The Himalayas will be there, snow will be there and the Himalayan glaciers will be there in 2035 or 2050.

But how much volume of snow or glaciers will be there is the question.

Most of our big rivers are fed by this snow melt and glaciers, and all our big rivers are from Himalayas. So, there is a reason for us to worry because our population -- particularly the North Indian population and all the people living in the Indo Gangetic plain region of other countries -- also depend on these rivers.

This will be a big concern for all these countries, and India as well.

In our paper, we wanted to tell that the pace of warming is very high in the high-altitude regions, and because of the elevation dependent warming, snow melting or glacier melting will be very fast

IMAGE: A man inspects his belongings outside his damaged house, September 8, 2026. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

You mean we will see more incidents like what happened in Nepal?

It can happen anytime. We do not know when a chunk of glacier will fall down. You will not be able to forecast it.

That was the main problem with the recent Nepal flood.

No satellite could detect the large chunk of ice falling one kilometre down. No instrument could measure the magnitude.

It turned out to be a disaster, a catastrophe, resulting in an earthquake.

In our study, we are connecting such events to global warming in the high altitudes.

You have steep slopes in the Himalaya mountains. When temperature increases, snow will melt resulting in large chunk of ice breaking and water gushing through these steep slopes at very high speed!

There is a connection between global warming or temperature rise to the Nepal tragedy or any such similar catastrophe.

IMAGE: A satellite view shows a buildup of a lake at the site of the glacier collapse, before deadly flash floods and a mudslide affected the region, near the China-Nepal border, August 25, 2026. Photograph: PLANET LABS PBC/Handout via Reuters

Your study also talks about night temperature going up more than the day temperature. Why is it so?

Usually during the day after the sunrise, the temperature goes up, and then it slowly comes down as the sun sets. At night it cools down.

Now you imagine a scenario where the temperature is slowly increasing due to global warming, and there is not enough time for the atmosphere to cool down as the cooling period has become shorter.

It means the night temperature increases compared to the day.

In the regions where there is snow or glaciers, if the night temperature does not come down, it can trigger the warming of snow and glaciers. Usually, it is the low night temperature that helps in cooling the region.

If the night temperature remains high, it will result in less of snow and glaciers in the region.

The normal cycle of night cooling not taking place due to global warming is a matter of concern especially in the mountainous regions.

IMAGE: Professor Jayanarayanan Kuttippurath IMAGE: Professor Jayanarayanan Kuttippurath

You said earlier that unlike the other mountainous areas, the elevation dependent warming is more in the Himalayan region.

The Hindu Kush Himalaya is particularly vulnerable to amplified high-elevation warming because of several reinforcing mechanisms, such as extensive snow and ice, the elevated Tibetan Plateau, monsoon-driven moisture and radiation changes, black-carbon deposition, and changes in snow-rain partitioning operate simultaneously across this vast high-altitude region.

Elevation dependent warming is there everywhere, wherever you have mountains.

What makes the Himalayan region warming more are the local factors.

If there is more human footfall, there will be more greenhouse gas emissions and that will warm the atmosphere more.

So that's why we always say we have to cut down the emissions, whether it is in the Himalayas or in Delhi or in Kerala to cut background warming.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff