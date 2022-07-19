News
Rediff.com  » News » Mr Putin, Ukrainians Are Not Giving Up

Mr Putin, Ukrainians Are Not Giving Up

By Rediff News Bureau
July 19, 2022 12:36 IST
Glimpses of the latest from Ukraine:

 

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers ride a military vehicle not far from the front line in the Donbas region. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers fasten a tank onto a military truck. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers seen near a tank. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier drives a tank. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A boy speaks with a Ukrainian soldier. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The remains of a Russian rocket in a burnt wheat field not far from the front line in the Donbas region. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Destroyed Russian military vehicles on an agricultural farm, which was used by Russian troops as a military base, in the Kharkiv region. Photograph: Sofiia Gatilova/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A teddy bear is seen alongside a swing next to buildings destroyed by Russian military strikes in Saltivka, one of the most damaged residential areas in Kharkiv. Photograph: Nacho Doce/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Buildings destroyed by Russian strikes in northern Saltivka. Photograph: Nacho Doce/Reuters

 

IMAGE: School 134, destroyed in a Russian attack in Kharkiv. Photograph: Nacho Doce/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

How Long Will Ukrainians Weep?

How Long Will Ukrainians Weep?

Vinnytsia Mourns The Departed

Vinnytsia Mourns The Departed

