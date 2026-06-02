Delhi Police Nab Four Minors In Attempted Robbery Case

Delhi Police have arrested four minors for allegedly attempting to rob and stab a man in Sultanpur Majra, highlighting concerns about juvenile crime in the city.

Key Points Four minors apprehended by Delhi Police for attempted robbery and stabbing in Sultanpur Majra.

The victim was attacked with knives when he resisted the robbery attempt near railway tracks.

Police recovered two button-actuated knives used in the commission of the crime.

One suspect was identified through informers, leading to the apprehension of all four minors.

An FIR has been registered, and further investigation is underway to determine if the minors are involved in other criminal activities.

Police have apprehended four minors for allegedly attempting to rob a man and stabbing him in outer Delhi's Sultanpur Majra area, an official said on Tuesday.

The police also recovered two button-actuated knives allegedly used in the crime, the officer said.

Details of the Attempted Robbery

According to the police, the incident took place on May 29 when the victim was returning home from work and crossing the railway tracks near a government school in Sultanpur Majra.

The complainant told the police that he received a phone call while walking when four unidentified persons approached him and allegedly attempted to rob him.

"When he resisted, one of the assailants attacked him with a knife on his thigh while another stabbed him on his left wrist. The accused then fled from the spot," a police officer said.

Investigation and Apprehension

The injured man was initially taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital and later referred to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital for further treatment, the officer said.

An FIR was registered under relevant sections of the BNS on attempted robbery and common intention, police said.

During the investigation, the police identified one of the suspects with the help of informers, he said.

On May 31, police received information about the presence of one of the accused in Sultanpur Majra and conducted a raid, leading to the apprehension of a juvenile suspect, the officer said.

During questioning, he allegedly confessed to his involvement in the crime and disclosed the identities of his associates, police said.

Acting on this, the police conducted further raids on Monday and apprehended the remaining three suspects, all of whom were found to be minors, the officer said.

"During their personal search, two button-actuated knives used in the commission of the offence were recovered from their possession," the officer said.

All four juveniles have been apprehended and further investigation is underway to ascertain their involvement in other criminal activities, police added.