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Delhi Police Nab Four Juvenile Drug Addicts for Stabbing and Robbery

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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March 31, 2026 15:31 IST

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Four juvenile drug addicts have been arrested in Delhi for a violent stabbing and robbery, highlighting concerns about youth crime and substance abuse in the city.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Four juveniles arrested in Delhi for allegedly stabbing a man and stealing his mobile phone.
  • The suspects are all school dropouts and reportedly addicted to drugs.
  • Police investigation involved scanning CCTV footage and local intelligence to identify and apprehend the suspects.
  • The incident occurred in the Pandav Nagar area of East Delhi.
  • The victim was hospitalised after being stabbed in the back.

Four juveniles, all school dropouts and drug addicts, have been apprehended for allegedly stabbing a man and robbing his mobile phone in east Delhi's Pandav Nagar area, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on March 28 near Janta Garden, where the victim and his friend were intercepted by four boys of similar age. The accused allegedly stabbed the victim him in the back before fleeing with his mobile phone. The victim has been hospitalised.

 

"Based on the victim's statement, a case was registered and an investigation was launched. A team was constituted. Despite the lack of CCTV coverage at the exact spot, officers scanned footage from nearby areas and tracked the suspects' movements," an official said.

A key lead emerged when one of the suspects was spotted wearing a red T-shirt and a cap. With the help of local intelligence and field inquiries, the team identified one of the juveniles and subsequently traced the others.

Arrest and Investigation

Acting on specific inputs, the police conducted raids and apprehended all four juveniles. During interrogation, they initially tried to mislead investigators but later confessed to their involvement in the crime.

According to the police, three of the juveniles are school dropouts, while the fourth is a student. All four are stated to be drug addicts. Further investigation is underway, police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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