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Two Juveniles Arrested In Delhi Stabbing Case: What We Know

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 13, 2026 17:39 IST

Delhi Police have apprehended two juveniles in connection with the stabbing of a 12-year-old boy in Jahangirpuri, shedding light on the ongoing investigation and the recovery of a key piece of evidence.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Two juveniles have been apprehended for allegedly stabbing a 12-year-old boy in Jahangirpuri, Delhi.
  • The incident occurred when the victim and his cousin were intercepted and assaulted by the accused.
  • The victim sustained grievous injuries after being stabbed in the chest.
  • Delhi Police registered an FIR and launched an investigation, leading to the apprehension of the juveniles.
  • A dagger used in the crime has been recovered, and the investigation into the motive behind the attack is ongoing.

Two juveniles have been apprehended for allegedly stabbing a 12-year-old boy during an attack in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, police said on Wednesday.

Details of the Jahangirpuri Attack

According to police, the incident took place on Tuesday night when the complainant, a motorcycle mechanic, along with his 12-year-old cousin, had gone to A-Block in Jahangirpuri for repair work.

 

When they reached near B-Block, opposite a government school, they were allegedly intercepted by two persons known to them. The accused wrongfully restrained the duo and started assaulting them, police said.

The Stabbing and Resulting Injuries

During the attack, one of the accused allegedly attempted to stab the complainant with a knife, but he escaped unharmed.

The accused then allegedly caught hold of his cousin and stabbed him on the left side of the chest, causing grievous injuries, a senior police officer said.

Police Investigation and Apprehension

Following the incident, an FIR was registered, and an investigation was launched.

A team analysed technical inputs, developed local and interstate intelligence and conducted multiple raids at suspected hideouts before apprehending the two juveniles involved in the attack.

Ongoing Investigation

Police said that they are investigating the reason behind the attack. A dagger used in the crime has also been recovered. Further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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