Five Juveniles Apprehended in Jahangirpuri Attempted Murder Case

Delhi Police have arrested five juveniles in Jahangirpuri for an attempted murder after a man was stabbed following a previous dispute, highlighting concerns about youth violence in the area.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Five juveniles have been apprehended by Delhi Police for their alleged involvement in an attempted murder in Jahangirpuri.

The victim, Rishab, sustained multiple stab injuries and was hospitalised after being attacked by the group of juveniles.

The attack was reportedly motivated by a prior quarrel between the victim and one of the juveniles, escalating into a coordinated assault.

Police investigations led to the arrest of all five accused, who confessed to the crime during interrogation.

The Delhi Police has apprehended five juveniles for their alleged involvement in an attempt to murder case in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, an official said on Friday.

According to the police, the case pertains to an attack on a man, identified as Rishab, who sustained multiple stab injuries and was admitted to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial (BJRM) Hospital on Tuesday.

Police said that earlier on the same day, around 4 am, a quarrel had taken place between the victim and one of the juveniles in Jahangirpuri, which was initially pacified.

However, later in the day, when Rishab was travelling on his scooter near a gas agency in the Bhalswa area, the five juveniles intercepted him, wrongfully restrained him and allegedly launched a coordinated attack, they said.

"On the instigation of three juveniles, the victim was attacked with knives with the intention to kill, while the remaining two held him and assaulted him with fists and kicks," the officer said.

Based on the victim's statement, a case was registered at the Jahangirpuri police station on Wednesday.

Following this, the police conducted raids at multiple locations and apprehended all five accused, the officer added.

During the interrogation, the juveniles confessed to the crime.

The attack stemmed from a previous altercation between the victim and one of the accused, which had led to enmity and culminated in the assault, the officer said.