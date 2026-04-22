Delhi Police Apprehend Four Juveniles In Stabbing Death

Delhi Police have apprehended four juveniles in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old boy in Mahindra Park, launching a full investigation into the motive behind the crime.

Key Points Four juveniles have been apprehended in connection with the stabbing death of a 17-year-old in Delhi's Mahindra Park.

The victim was attacked by a group of assailants and stabbed multiple times on Tuesday night.

Police have recovered two knives used in the commission of the crime.

The apprehended juveniles are all residents of Jahangirpuri.

An investigation is underway to ascertain the motive behind the Delhi stabbing.

Four juveniles have been apprehended in connection with the stabbing to death of a 17-year-old boy in the Mahindra Park area of northwest Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

Details of the Delhi Stabbing Incident

The development comes a day after the minor was allegedly attacked by a group of assailants on Tuesday night.

Police said the victim had stepped out with a friend when he was intercepted and stabbed multiple times. He later succumbed to injuries at Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital.

Investigation and Arrests

During the investigation, police identified the suspects and apprehended four juveniles, all residents of Jahangirpuri, in connection with the case. Two knives used in the commission of the offence have also been recovered, police said.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the motive and sequence of events leading to the crime.

Indian law treats offences committed by juveniles differently than those committed by adults. The juveniles will likely be produced before a juvenile justice board, which will determine the course of legal proceedings and rehabilitation efforts. The investigation will focus on establishing the motive and circumstances surrounding the stabbing.