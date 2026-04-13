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Delhi Boy Stabbed: Four Juveniles Arrested After Mayur Vihar Attack

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 13, 2026 14:40 IST

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Four juveniles have been apprehended by Delhi Police after a minor boy was stabbed in Mayur Vihar, highlighting concerns about youth violence and gang activity in the city.

Photograph: Niek Verlaan/Pixabay

Photograph: Niek Verlaan/Pixabay

Key Points

  • A minor boy was stabbed in the Mayur Vihar area of East Delhi.
  • Delhi Police apprehended four juvenile suspects involved in the stabbing incident.
  • The stabbing is believed to have occurred due to a pre-existing dispute between the victim and the attackers.
  • The victim is currently receiving treatment at AIIMS Trauma Centre for knife stab injuries.
  • An investigation is underway to determine the full motive behind the attack.

A minor boy was stabbed by four juveniles in east Delhi's Mayur Vihar area, following which all the accused were apprehended, police said on Monday.

According to the police, information regarding the incident was received from Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Hospital at around 9 pm on Sunday.

 

"A police team rushed to the hospital where the victim was admitted with knife stab injuries. The injured was later shifted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, where he is currently undergoing treatment," a senior police officer said.

During preliminary inquiry, it was found that the incident took place at around 8.30 pm in the Mayur Vihar area.

The victim was with his friend when the duo was intercepted by four juveniles, who attacked the boy with a knife before fleeing from the spot. Initial inquiry suggested that the stabbing incident took place due to old enmity.

On receiving information about the incident, a crime team was also called to inspect the scene and collect evidence.

A case has been registered, the police said, adding that all four juveniles involved in the incident have been apprehended. Further investigation is underway underway to ascertain the main motive behind the attack.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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