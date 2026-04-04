Kerala Man Dies After Gang Attack: Revenge Suspected

A 39-year-old man in Kerala was killed in a gang attack, prompting a police investigation into a possible revenge motive and raising concerns about rising crime rates in the region.

Key Points A 39-year-old man named Sharath was killed in Kadakkal, Kerala, after being attacked by a gang.

The attack occurred in the evening when Sharath was stopped by a group arriving in an autorickshaw.

Police have launched an investigation and taken two people into custody in connection with the murder.

Preliminary investigations suggest the attack may have been retaliation for a recent brawl at a bar.

The victim, Sharath, died from his injuries after being transferred to a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

A 39-year-old man was killed after being attacked by a gang at Kadakkal on Saturday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Sharath, a native of Vayala.

Officials at the Kadakkal police station said the incident occurred in the evening when Sharath was stopped by a group that arrived in an autorickshaw.

Following the attack, Sharath sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

He was later shifted to a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police Investigation Underway

Police have launched a probe and taken two people into custody. Preliminary investigations suggest the attack may have been retaliation for a recent brawl at a bar.

The body will be handed over to relatives after the postmortem, police said.