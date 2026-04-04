Kerala Man Dies After Gang Attack: Revenge Suspected

A 39-year-old man in Kerala was killed in a gang attack, prompting a police investigation into a possible revenge motive and raising concerns about rising crime rates in the region.
Key Points
- A 39-year-old man named Sharath was killed in Kadakkal, Kerala, after being attacked by a gang.
- The attack occurred in the evening when Sharath was stopped by a group arriving in an autorickshaw.
- Police have launched an investigation and taken two people into custody in connection with the murder.
- Preliminary investigations suggest the attack may have been retaliation for a recent brawl at a bar.
- The victim, Sharath, died from his injuries after being transferred to a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.
A 39-year-old man was killed after being attacked by a gang at Kadakkal on Saturday, police said.
The deceased has been identified as Sharath, a native of Vayala.
Officials at the Kadakkal police station said the incident occurred in the evening when Sharath was stopped by a group that arrived in an autorickshaw.
Following the attack, Sharath sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital.
He was later shifted to a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Police Investigation Underway
Police have launched a probe and taken two people into custody. Preliminary investigations suggest the attack may have been retaliation for a recent brawl at a bar.
The body will be handed over to relatives after the postmortem, police said.