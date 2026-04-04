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Home  » News » Kerala Man Dies After Gang Attack: Revenge Suspected

Kerala Man Dies After Gang Attack: Revenge Suspected

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 04, 2026 20:59 IST

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A 39-year-old man in Kerala was killed in a gang attack, prompting a police investigation into a possible revenge motive and raising concerns about rising crime rates in the region.

Key Points

  • A 39-year-old man named Sharath was killed in Kadakkal, Kerala, after being attacked by a gang.
  • The attack occurred in the evening when Sharath was stopped by a group arriving in an autorickshaw.
  • Police have launched an investigation and taken two people into custody in connection with the murder.
  • Preliminary investigations suggest the attack may have been retaliation for a recent brawl at a bar.
  • The victim, Sharath, died from his injuries after being transferred to a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

A 39-year-old man was killed after being attacked by a gang at Kadakkal on Saturday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Sharath, a native of Vayala.

 

Officials at the Kadakkal police station said the incident occurred in the evening when Sharath was stopped by a group that arrived in an autorickshaw.

Following the attack, Sharath sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

He was later shifted to a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police Investigation Underway

Police have launched a probe and taken two people into custody. Preliminary investigations suggest the attack may have been retaliation for a recent brawl at a bar.

The body will be handed over to relatives after the postmortem, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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