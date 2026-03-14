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Gangster on Bail Murdered in Broad Daylight in Kollam

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 14, 2026 22:51 IST

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A murder accused was brutally killed in Kollam, Kerala, sparking a police investigation into suspected gang violence and prompting a crackdown on criminal activities in the region.

Key Points

  • A murder accused, Aluva Atul, was killed in Kollam, Kerala, while out on bail.
  • The attack was carried out by a group armed with weapons on National Highway 66.
  • Four suspects have been arrested, and police are searching for additional individuals involved.
  • Authorities have sealed inter-state and district borders and formed a special team to investigate the incident.
  • The police have seized the vehicle used in the attack and are committed to preventing further gang-related activities.

A murder accused out on bail was killed in broad daylight here on Saturday by a group armed with weapons, police said.

Later in the day, four persons, two of whom allegedly carried out the attack, were arrested, police said, adding that a search was on for the others involved in the incident, which occurred at around 11am.

 

A senior police officer of the district told reporters that right after the incident, all inter-state and district borders were alerted and sealed and were told to be on the lookout for the assailants.

"There will be an effective investigation in the matter. Such goonda activities will not be tolerated. There will be no compromise in such matters. We have also seized the vehicle used in the attack and other materials. We will soon catch the rest of them," the officer said.

The officer also said that a special team was formed to investigate the matter soon after the incident.

Earlier in the day, an officer of Karunagappally police station said that the incident occurred after the murder accused, also a known gangster, was returning from the station.

Details of the Attack

According to visuals of the incident aired on TV channels, the attackers were chasing the car of the accused -- Aluva Atul -- in their own vehicle on the National Highway 66 near Karunagappally and at one point, pushed his car into a ditch on the roadside.

Subsequently, 4-5 persons, armed with sticks and other sharp weapons, smashed the windows of Atul's car from all sides and then pulled him out and brutally killed him. After that, they left the area in their vehicle.

Police said that Atul was declared dead when taken to the hospital, and they were investigating who was behind the attack.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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