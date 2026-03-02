HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » Two Arrested in Kerala Migrant Worker Murder

Two Arrested in Kerala Migrant Worker Murder

Source: PTI
March 02, 2026 17:01 IST

Two individuals have been arrested in Kottachira, Kerala, following the murder of a migrant worker, highlighting the critical role of law enforcement in addressing crimes against vulnerable populations.

Key Points

  • Two individuals from Assam have been arrested in connection with the murder of a migrant worker in Kottachira, Kerala.
  • The victim, Pratap Chandra Barman, was allegedly assaulted after a quarrel with the accused.
  • The incident occurred on Sunday evening, and the victim succumbed to his injuries.
  • Police have registered a murder case and will produce the accused in court.

Two persons were arrested on Monday in connection with the murder of a migrant worker at Kottachira near Kuruppampady, police said.

The arrested have been identified as Pranjal Boruah (29) of Sibsagar, Assam, and Babul Bharali (26) of Lakhimpur, Assam.

 

According to police, the incident occurred on Sunday evening when Pratap Chandra Barman (53), a native of Cooch Behar in West Bengal, was allegedly assaulted by the duo.

Police said the deceased and the accused were employees of a plywood factory at Kottachira.

Following a quarrel, the two allegedly attacked Barman, inflicting serious injuries, police said.

He later succumbed to his injuries.

Kuruppampady police registered a case on Monday morning and traced the accused soon after.

A case of murder has been registered against the two, and they will be produced before a court shortly.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
