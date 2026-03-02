Two Arrested in Kerala Migrant Worker Murder

Two individuals have been arrested in Kottachira, Kerala, following the murder of a migrant worker, highlighting the critical role of law enforcement in addressing crimes against vulnerable populations.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Two individuals from Assam have been arrested in connection with the murder of a migrant worker in Kottachira, Kerala.

The victim, Pratap Chandra Barman, was allegedly assaulted after a quarrel with the accused.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening, and the victim succumbed to his injuries.

Police have registered a murder case and will produce the accused in court.

Two persons were arrested on Monday in connection with the murder of a migrant worker at Kottachira near Kuruppampady, police said.

The arrested have been identified as Pranjal Boruah (29) of Sibsagar, Assam, and Babul Bharali (26) of Lakhimpur, Assam.

According to police, the incident occurred on Sunday evening when Pratap Chandra Barman (53), a native of Cooch Behar in West Bengal, was allegedly assaulted by the duo.

Police said the deceased and the accused were employees of a plywood factory at Kottachira.

Following a quarrel, the two allegedly attacked Barman, inflicting serious injuries, police said.

He later succumbed to his injuries.

Kuruppampady police registered a case on Monday morning and traced the accused soon after.

A case of murder has been registered against the two, and they will be produced before a court shortly.