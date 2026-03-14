Murder accused killed in Kerala in broad daylight attack

A murder accused was brutally killed in broad daylight in Kollam, Kerala, sparking a police investigation into the brazen attack and potential gang warfare.

Key Points A murder accused, Aluva Atul, was killed in a daylight attack in Kollam, Kerala.

The attackers chased and forced Atul's car off the road before assaulting him with weapons.

The incident occurred on National Highway 66 near Karunagappally.

Police are investigating the motive and individuals behind the deadly attack in Kollam.

A murder accused out on bail was killed in broad daylight here on Saturday by a group armed with weapons, police said.

An officer of Karunagappally police station said that the incident occurred after the murder accused, also a known gangster, was returning from the station.

According to visuals of the incident aired on TV channels, the attackers were chasing the car of the accused -- Aluva Atul -- in their own vehicle on the National Highway 66 near Karunagappallyand at one point, pushed his car into a ditch on the roadside.

Details of the Attack

Subsequently, 4-5 persons, armed with sticks and other sharp weapons, smashed the windows of Atul's car from all sides and then pulled him out and brutally killed him. After that, they left the area in their vehicle.

Police said that Atul was declared dead when taken to the hospital, and it was investigating who was behind the attack.