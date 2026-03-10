HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Kerala Man Seriously Injured in Hammer Attack Over Alleged Message to Neighbour's Wife

Kerala Man Seriously Injured in Hammer Attack Over Alleged Message to Neighbour's Wife

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 10, 2026 13:02 IST

x

A man in Kerala suffered severe injuries in a hammer attack allegedly triggered by a personal message he sent to his neighbour's wife, prompting a police investigation and manhunt for the accused.

Key Points

  • A 28-year-old man in Alappuzha, Kerala, was attacked with a hammer, sustaining serious skull injuries.
  • The attack allegedly occurred because the victim sent a personal message to his neighbour's wife.
  • Police have launched a manhunt to apprehend the accused neighbour, Joji.
  • The victim, Shibin Raj, is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital.

A 28-year-old man was attacked with a hammer allegedly by his neighbour for sending a message to his wife, police said on Tuesday.

The man, identified as Shibin Raj, sustained serious skull injuries in the attack and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital, they added.

 

The incident happened on Monday afternoon near Kommady in this coastal district.

According to police, Raj had allegedly sent a personal message to the wife of his neighbour, Joji, the accused.

Following an altercation between the duo, the accused had allegedly attacked Raj with a hammer.

A manhunt is on to nab the accused, police said, adding that a case was registered based on the complaint of the injured man's wife.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

MLA's Son and Friends Face Charges Over Facebook Post Assault
Man Attacked by Wild Elephant in Kulathupuzha, Kerala
Man Attacked by Wild Elephant in Kulathupuzha, Kerala
UP man critical after being set on fire over handpump argument
Rajasthan Man Severed Mother-in-Law's Nose After Family Argument
Man Gets Life Sentence for Murdering Security Guard in Thane
Man Gets Life Sentence for Murdering Security Guard in Thane

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

webstory image 2

7 Foods Best Had Before Bed For Better Sleep

webstory image 3

Just How Educated Are These Actors?

VIDEOS

WATCH: Pakistanis Celebrate Iran's New Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei1:31

WATCH: Pakistanis Celebrate Iran's New Supreme Leader...

Hero's Welcome for Gautam Gambhir in Delhi3:06

Hero's Welcome for Gautam Gambhir in Delhi

Heavy traffic chokes Trichy-Chennai NH after DMK conference5:02

Heavy traffic chokes Trichy-Chennai NH after DMK conference

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO