Kerala Man Seriously Injured in Hammer Attack Over Alleged Message to Neighbour's Wife

A man in Kerala suffered severe injuries in a hammer attack allegedly triggered by a personal message he sent to his neighbour's wife, prompting a police investigation and manhunt for the accused.

Key Points A 28-year-old man in Alappuzha, Kerala, was attacked with a hammer, sustaining serious skull injuries.

The attack allegedly occurred because the victim sent a personal message to his neighbour's wife.

Police have launched a manhunt to apprehend the accused neighbour, Joji.

The victim, Shibin Raj, is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital.

A 28-year-old man was attacked with a hammer allegedly by his neighbour for sending a message to his wife, police said on Tuesday.

The man, identified as Shibin Raj, sustained serious skull injuries in the attack and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital, they added.

The incident happened on Monday afternoon near Kommady in this coastal district.

According to police, Raj had allegedly sent a personal message to the wife of his neighbour, Joji, the accused.

Following an altercation between the duo, the accused had allegedly attacked Raj with a hammer.

A manhunt is on to nab the accused, police said, adding that a case was registered based on the complaint of the injured man's wife.