Kerala Gangster Hacked to Death: Four More Arrested

Police in Kerala have arrested four more suspects in connection with the brutal murder of a gangster, suggesting a possible escalation of gang warfare in the region.

Key Points Four additional suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of gangster Athul in Puthiyakavu, Kerala, bringing the total arrests to eight.

Athul was brutally murdered in broad daylight, shortly after being released on bail in connection with a previous murder case.

Police investigations suggest the murder was a result of ongoing gang warfare between rival criminal groups in the Karunagappally region.

The assailants rammed Athul's car, dragged him out, and fatally attacked him with weapons before fleeing the scene.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the involvement of additional individuals in the gangster's murder.

Four more people were arrested in connection with the murder of a gangster at Puthiyakavu here, officials said on Sunday.

With this, the total number of accused held in the case has risen to eight.

Athul, a native of Ochira, was hacked to death in broad daylight on Saturday by a group armed with weapons.

Athul had recently been released on bail in connection with the murder of another gangster in March last year, police said.

Soon after the incident, police arrested four persons, including two who were directly involved in the murder.

Later on Saturday night, police intercepted four other accused near Mundakayam in Kottayam district.

Officials said that on seeing the police, the accused abandoned their car and fled to an isolated area.

With the assistance of locals, police later arrested them while hiding behind a house, officials said.

Police officials at the Karunagappally police station said that the prime accused Vishnu, Ashiq and Hussain, who were directly involved in the murder, have been arrested.

Police are also probing the involvement of more persons in the case.

Details of the Attack

The incident occurred around 11 am on Saturday when Athul and his friend Manu were returning after reporting at the Karunagappally police station as directed by the court while granting him bail in the Santhosh murder case.

The assailants chased Athul's car in their vehicle along National Highway 66 near Karunagappally and at one point rammed it, pushing the vehicle into a roadside ditch.

Four persons then got out of their vehicle, smashed the windows of Athul's car with sticks and sharp weapons, dragged him out and brutally killed him before fleeing the spot, police said.

Athul was declared dead when he was taken to a hospital, officials added.

Background and Motive

The accused were part of a criminal gang based in Karunagappally.

In March last year, after allegedly murdering Santhosh, Athul had also attacked one of their associates, Aneer, in Karunagappally.

Officials said the gang had been waiting for Athul's release from jail in the Santhosh murder case to carry out the retaliation.