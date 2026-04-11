JD Vance lands in Islamabad; Munir welcomes him at airport

High-level peace talks between the US and Iran, facilitated by Pakistan, aim to de-escalate the conflict in West Asia and potentially reshape regional stability.

IMAGE: US Vice President JD Vance walks with Pakistan's Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar after arriving for talks with Iranian officials in Islamabad on Saturday, April 11, 2026. Photograph: Jacquelyn Martin/Pool/Reuters

Key Points US and Iranian delegations are meeting in Pakistan to negotiate an end to the conflict in West Asia.

The talks occur amid a two-week halt in the US-Israeli war on Iran.

Pakistan is facilitating the negotiations, hoping for a lasting solution to the regional conflict.

The US delegation includes Vice President J D Vance, Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner.

The outcome of these negotiations could significantly impact West Asia's security and global energy markets.

United States Vice President J D Vance arrived in Pakistan on Saturday to hold crucial peace talks with an Iranian delegation led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, aimed at ending the conflict in West Asia.

Vance was received at the airport by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir at the Nur Khan Air Base.

He was accompanied by the US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.

WATCH: JD Vance arrives in Islamabad

Before he departed for Pakistan, Vance said he was looking forward to the negotiation and hoped that it would be "positive".

"As @POTUS said, if the Iranians are willing to negotiate in good faith, we're certainly willing to extend the open hand. If they're going to try to play us, then they're going to find that the negotiating team is not that receptive," Vance had said before boarding the plane.

Iranian Delegation in Islamabad

The Iranian delegation, led by its Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, along with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, arrived early on Saturday.

The talks are taking place amid a two-week halt in the US-Israeli war on Iran, which began with the former launching attacks on the latter on February 28.

Earlier, expressing hope that the two sides would engage constructively, Ishaq Dar reiterated Pakistan's desire to continue facilitating the parties towards reaching a lasting and durable solution to the conflict in West Asia, according to the statement issued by the Foreign Office.

Implications of the Peace Negotiations

The upcoming negotiations are being closely watched globally, as their success or failure could have far-reaching implications for West Asia's security, global energy markets, and international diplomacy.