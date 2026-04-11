Trump Warns of 'Intense Strike' if Iran Talks Fail

Amidst ongoing diplomatic efforts, Donald Trump warns that the US is prepared to launch a significant military strike against Iran if upcoming peace negotiations in Islamabad fail to yield a positive outcome.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference in the James S Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, DC, on April 6, 2026. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/File Photo/Reuters

Key Points President Trump warns of potential military action against Iran if peace negotiations in Islamabad fail to produce a deal.

The US is reportedly mobilising military resources and enhancing strategic positioning in the region, preparing for potential conflict.

Vice President JD Vance is leading a US delegation to Islamabad for talks with Iran, emphasising the need for good faith negotiations.

Trump expresses concerns over Iran's trustworthiness regarding nuclear weapons commitments.

The US delegation includes Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, highlighting the high-level engagement in the peace process.

Amid diplomatic efforts to achieve a comprehensive solution to the hostilities in West Asia, United States President Donald Trump on Friday warned that the US is prepared to launch an intense military strike on Iran using its 'best ammunition' if peace negotiations in Islamabad fail.

In a phone interview with the New York Post, Trump indicated that clarity regarding the success of the negotiations would emerge within the next 24 hours.

"We're going to find out in about 24 hours. We're going to know soon," Trump said during the phone interview when asked whether he believed the talks would be successful.

US Signals Military Preparedness

Highlighting military preparedness, Trump stated that the United States has already begun mobilising its resources and enhancing its strategic positioning in the region.

"We have a reset going. We're loading up the ships with the best ammunition, the best weapons ever made—even better than what we did previously, and we blew them apart," he said.

Emphasising the scale of the military build-up, he added, "But we're loading up the ships. We're loading up the ships with the best weapons ever made, even at a higher level than we used to do a complete decimation."

Warning of Action if Talks Fail

Trump further warned that failure to reach an agreement would lead to decisive military action by Washington, DC.

"And if we don't have a deal, we will be using them, and we will be using them very effectively," he added.

Raising concerns over Tehran's position, Trump told the New York Post, "You're dealing with people that we don't know whether or not they tell the truth."

"To our face, they're getting rid of all nuclear weapons, everything's gone. And then they go out to the press and say, 'No, we'd like to enrich.' So we'll find out," he added.

Vance Heads to Islamabad for Talks

Meanwhile, US Vice President J D Vance on Friday departed for Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, to take part in talks with Iran, expressing optimism about the negotiations while warning against any lack of sincerity from Tehran.

Addressing reporters before his departure, Vance stated that the United States remains open to constructive engagement, provided Iran approaches the discussions in good faith.

"We're looking forward to the negotiation. I think it's going to be positive. As the president of the United States said, if the Iranians are willing to negotiate in good faith, we're certainly willing to extend the open hand," he said.

However, he cautioned that Washington would not respond favourably if Iran attempts to act in bad faith during the talks.

"If they're going to try to play us, then they're going to find that the negotiating team is not that receptive," Vance added.

High-Level US Delegation

Vance will be leading the US delegation to Islamabad for talks this weekend.

According to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, along with Vance, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and the son-in-law of President Trump, Jared Kushner, will be part of the delegation.

The meeting between the two sides is set to take place to end the over-month-long conflict in West Asia and follows an immediate ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran for two weeks.