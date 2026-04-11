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Home  » News » Iranian delegation carries photos, belongings of Minab victims

Iranian delegation carries photos, belongings of Minab victims

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April 11, 2026 11:35 IST

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An Iranian delegation brought images of victims from the Minab school attack to Islamabad for crucial talks with the US, highlighting the devastating impact of the strike.

Iranian delegation carries memories of Minab victims

Photograph: @mb_ghalibaf/X

Key Points

  • Iranian delegation, led by Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, carries images of Minab school attack victims to Islamabad for US talks.
  • The 'Minab 168' aircraft pays tribute to the 168 people, mostly children, killed in the Minab school strike.
  • The US delegation, headed by Vice President J D Vance, is also en route to Islamabad for the crucial talks.
  • The Minab school was destroyed in a missile strike on February 28, resulting in heavy civilian casualties.

The Iranian delegation, led by Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and accompanied by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, is scheduled to participate in the Islamabad Talks later in the day.

The US delegation, headed by Vice President J D Vance, was also en route to the Pakistani capital.

 

In a poignant gesture, images from the Iranian aircraft -- named 'Minab 168' -- showed seats filled with photographs and belongings of victims of the Minab school strike.

The aircraft pays tribute to 168 people killed in the attack, most of them children.

Sharing visuals from the flight on X, Ghalibaf wrote, 'My companions on this flight #Minab168.'

The Iranian Embassy in South Africa also shared Ghalibaf's post, saying, 'We will never forget the children of Minab, ever.'

Minab School Attack Details

On February 28, on the first day of US-Israeli strikes on Iran, a girls' elementary school in Minab, southern Iran was destroyed in a missile strike, resulting in heavy civilian casualties, including a large number of schoolchildren.

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