The Six Men Who Decide Iran's Fate

As Iran heads into crucial peace talks with the United States of America, here are the six men who decide the Islamic Republic's course.

IMAGE: The late Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Hosseini Khamenei, who was killed in Israeli airstrikes on February 28, 2026. Photograph: @khamenei_ir/X

Key Points Mojtaba Khamenei, son of the late Ayatollah, now leads Iran, representing continuity with a more hardline approach.

Mohsen Rezaei, a former IRGC commander and senior military advisor, advocates for strength over compromise in Iran's foreign policy.

Ahmad Vahidi, the new IRGC commander, faces the challenge of rebuilding command and maintaining morale amidst ongoing attacks.

Masoud Pezeshkian, as President, navigates limited power within Iran's complex political system, balancing state support with public sentiment.

Abbas Araghchi, a seasoned diplomat, plays a crucial role in shaping international perception of Iran, especially during times of conflict.

In Iran, power does not sit in one office.

It moves through clerical networks, military command rooms, and political corridors -- often quietly, sometimes violently.

At a moment of war, leadership transition, and internal strain, six men define the country's direction.

Some operate in plain sight.

Others prefer the shadows. All of them matter.

Mojtaba Khamenei: The Reluctant Heir Who Wasn't

IMAGE: Iran's new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, the second son of the late supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, attends a meeting in Tehran, Iran, March 2, 2016. Photograph: Rouhollah Vahdati/ISNA/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Reuters

When Mojtaba Khamenei took over as supreme leader in March 2026, it didn't just mark a succession -- it broke an unspoken rule.

The Islamic Republic was never meant to look hereditary.

Yet here he is: The son of the late Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Hosseini Khamenei who inherited the system after his father died in Israeli airstrike on February 28, 2026.

For years, Mojtaba was known less for speeches and more for silence.

He rarely appeared in public, gave few interviews, and built his influence the old-fashioned way -- through access, loyalty, and control inside his father's office.

Those who dealt with Iran's power structure already knew his weight.

He wasn't visible, but he was present -- in appointments, in decisions, in the filtering of who got to see the supreme leader and who didn't.

His religious credentials, shaped in the city of Qom, gave him the clerical legitimacy required for the top job.

But it is his relationship with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, that protects Iran's theocratic system, that truly underpins his authority.

That relationship was visible during the 2009 protests, when the system chose force over compromise.

Mojtaba is widely believed to have supported that decision, reinforcing his image as a hardliner.

Now in charge, he is not expected to reinvent Iran. If anything, he represents continuity -- with sharper edges. Less ambiguity. More control.

After he took over as Iran's supreme leader he has not been seen by anyone till date.

Many believe he was seriously injured in an Israeli airstrike and is recovering at a secret location in Iran.

Mohsen Rezaei: The Strategist Who Never Left the Battlefield

IMAGE: Iranian military commander Mohsen Rezaee attends the funeral ceremonies for Ali Shamkhani, political advisor to Iran's late supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in airstrikes, in Tehran, Iran, March 14, 2026. Photograph: Alaa Al Marjani/Reuters

Mohsen Rezaei has spent most of his life preparing for conflict -- first on the battlefield, then in the strategy room.

A former commander of the IRGC, he belongs to the generation that fought and defined the Iran-Iraq war (1980-1988).

That experience still shapes how he sees the world: Divided, hostile, and unforgiving.

Even when he stepped into politics, he never quite left the military mindset behind.

His speeches, policies, and positions have consistently leaned toward strength over compromise.

His appointment as senior military adviser under Mojtaba Khamenei is no accident. In a time of war, leaders fall back on those they trust -- and those who think in terms of power, not diplomacy.

Rezaei's worldview is blunt.

He sees Western presence in the region not as stabilising, but as the root of instability.

For him, security begins only when outsiders leave.

In the current crisis, his voice is one of escalation -- but also of clarity.

He represents a school of thought that believes Iran survives not by negotiating pressure, but by outlasting it.

Ahmad Vahidi: The Man Rebuilding a Shattered Command

IMAGE: Ahmad Vahidi speaks during a news conference after the parliamentary elections in Tehran, March 2024. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/West Asia News Agency/Reuters

Ahmad Vahidi has taken charge of the IRGC at a moment when leadership itself has become a target.

His predecessors were not eased out or replaced -- they were killed.

One after another, in rapid succession, as strikes hit the upper ranks of Iran's military establishment.

That leaves Vahidi with a task few would envy: Rebuild command, maintain morale, and respond to an enemy that has already proven it can strike deep.

He is not new to pressure.

A founding member of the IRGC, he rose through its ranks during its most formative and chaotic years.

He understands both its ideology and its machinery.

His past leadership of the Quds Force (an elite unconventional warfare unit of IRGC) placed him at the centre of Iran's regional strategy -- where conflicts are indirect, complex, and rarely acknowledged openly.

Now, the conflict is anything but indirect.

Vahidi's role is no longer just strategic -- it is immediate.

Every decision carries consequences, and every delay carries risk.

In today's Iran, he is one of the men holding the line.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf: The Operator Who Adapted

IMAGE: Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf speaks during a press conference in Tehran, November 27, 2024. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Reuters

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf's career is a study in adaptation.

He began as a young man in uniform during the Iran-Iraq war, part of a generation that rose quickly because it had to.

From there, he moved across roles with unusual ease -- military commander, air force chief, police head, mayor.

Each shift brought a new image.

Soldier. Technocrat. Administrator.

As police chief, he pushed modernisation. As mayor of Tehran, he focused on development.

But with visibility came scrutiny -- and allegations of corruption that never fully faded.

Ghalibaf has also shown a willingness to take hard positions when needed.

During the 1999 student protests, he aligned with those willing to use force to restore order.

That duality defines him: pragmatic, but not hesitant; modern in method, but conservative in instinct.

In Iran's system, figures like Ghalibaf are essential. They are the connectors -- the ones who understand both the war field and the bureaucracy.

Masoud Pezeshkian: The President With Limited Power

IMAGE: Iranian President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian speaks during a meeting in Tehran, February 21, 2026. Photograph: Iran's Presidential website/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout/Reuters

Dr Masoud Pezeshkian may be president, but in Iran, that title comes with boundaries.

He entered office in 2024 as a comparatively moderate figure, promising engagement abroad and restraint at home.

For many, he represented the possibility of limited change within the system.

His past suggested as much.

As a parliamentarian, he spoke out against crackdown and criticised the state’s handling of protests.

He was not a dissident, but he was not silent either.

Yet the presidency in Iran is not the centre of power. It operates alongside and often beneath stronger institutions.

That reality became clear in 2026.

After Ali Khamenei's death, Dr Pezeshkian -- a cardiac surgeon by training -- briefly stepped into a collective leadership role.

But the transition quickly moved beyond him.

During the war, he has tried to balance competing pressures: Supporting the State, managing public sentiment, and signalling restraint.

Abbas Araghchi: The Diplomat in a Time of Fire

IMAGE: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi in New Delhi, May 8, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

In a system dominated by soldiers and clerics, Abbas Araghchi plays a different role: He speaks.

A seasoned diplomat, he was a key figure in the negotiations that led to the 2015 nuclear deal.

He understands the language of compromise, even if the system he represents often resists it.

That makes him unusual -- and valuable.

As foreign minister, he operates on the frontlines of perception.

While others shape events on the ground, he shapes how those events are explained to the world.

During the current conflict, he has remained visible even as others have been targeted. That visibility is not accidental. It signals continuity that the Iranian State is still functioning, still speaking.

Araghchi walks a narrow line.

He must sound firm enough for hardliners at home, yet credible enough for diplomats abroad.

In quieter times, that balance is difficult. In wartime, it becomes an art.

More Than Individuals

These six men do not form a simple hierarchy.

They form a system -- layered, overlapping, and often opaque.

The Supreme Leader sets direction.

The military enforces it. The president manages it. The diplomat explains it.

And together, they reveal a truth about Iran: power here is not just held.

It is distributed, negotiated, and, in moments like this, tested to make Iran what it is today to take on the military might of the United States of America and Israel.