Srinagar Police Dismantles Major LeT Terror Network, Arrests Five

Srinagar police dismantled a major Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror module, arresting five, including two Pakistani terrorists, exposing a vast network of logistical and financial support.

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff IMAGE: Photographs of two Pakistani Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) top commanders, Abu Hureira and Khargos were put on a wall in Srinagar by the security forces to seek information about them.

Key Points Srinagar police busted a major interstate Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror module, arresting five individuals, including two Pakistani terrorists.

The arrested terrorists, Abdullah alias Abu Hureira and Usman alias Khubaib, had been operating for 16 years, establishing bases outside Jammu and Kashmir.

The investigation uncovered a deep-rooted network providing logistical and financial support to LeT terrorists across Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, and Haryana.

Authorities seized a large quantity of weapons, including AK assault rifles, and incriminating material from multiple hideouts.

The investigation revealed the funding and financial patterns of LeT, with potential for more arrests as the probe continues to identify additional associates and linkages.

Police in Srinagar has busted a major interstate Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) module and arrested five people, including Pakistani terrorist Abdullah alias Abu Hureira who was the run for 16 years and was able to set up bases outside the union territory, officials said on Tuesday.

A second Pakistani terrorist, Usman alias Khubaib, was also arrested on Monday in the operation that comes six months after Jammu and Kashmir police dismantled a 'white-collar' terror module with its centre in Faridabad's Al Falah University and with links across Kashmir, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Over the last few days, investigators searched 19 locations, including in Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan and Haryana, and recovered large quantity of weapons including four AK assault rifles and incriminating material.

The probe, also involving central agencies, unearthed a massive network that provided logistics and financial support to the LeT terrorists.

Arrests and Logistical Support

Giving details, officials said three Srinagar residents were among the five caught. Mohammad Naqeeb Bhat, Adil Rashid Bhat and Ghulam Mohammad Mir alias Mama were arrested for allegedly providing logistical support, including shelter and food to the terrorists, they said.

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat has been personally overseeing the operations.

The two Pakistani terrorists in custody are categorized 'A+' and involved in creating the LeT network in Jammu and Kashmir as well as in other states on the basis of forged documents and identity, officials said.

The terrorists, they said, infiltrated into India about 16 years ago during which they remained active in various districts of the Kashmir Valley. Over the years, they handled and commanded about 40 foreign terrorists.

Most of these have been killed by security forces.

Describing the network as 'deep-rooted', officials said it also involved providing hideouts and financial support to LeT terrorists.

The investigation has also unveiled the funding and financial pattern of LeT, officials said.

More arrests could be in the offing with investigation in progress to identify additional associates, financiers, facilitators, safe houses and inter-state linkages, they said.

Weapons and Forged Documents Seized

Incriminating material has been seized from several hideouts in various parts of Srinagar and other cities.

These include three AK-47 rifles, one AK-Krinkov rifle, pistols, hand grenades, electronic equipment and gadgets, the officials said.

Besides, forged documents with addresses located in other states have also been recovered from Abdullah and Usman, indicating the use of false identities and possible facilitation channels outside Jammu and Kashmir.

The elaborate network began to unravel on March 31 when the first of the three Srinagar residents were caught. Naqeeb Bhat from Pandach area was arrested along with a pistol and other incriminating material.

He said during his questioning that he was part of the LeT and procured the arms and ammunition from another associate, Adil Rashid of Zakoora.

He also provided support to foreign terrorists, the officials said.

From Bhat, police were led to Mir and Rashid Bhat, both active associates in Srinagar.

The officials said the probe indicates that a foreign terrorist managed to travel outside the country on the basis of forged documents and identity with the help of the Lashkar-e-Taiba network in other states.

During investigation, at the instance of apprehended foreign terrorists, various hideouts were also busted in forested areas in and around Srinagar.

Previous Operations

In the earlier 'Al Falah operation' in November 2025, Srinagar police unraveled a network comprising highly educated professionals, mostly doctors, who had been radicalised to carry out terrorist activities.

One of the accused was the Al Falah university's Dr Umer-un Nabi, who was driving the explosives-laden car that detonated outside the Red Fort on November 10 killing more than a dozen people. He had earlier made unsuccessful attempts to join terror groups in 2016 and 2018, officials said.