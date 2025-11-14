HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Govt orders forensic audit of Al Falah University after Delhi blast

Govt orders forensic audit of Al Falah University after Delhi blast

November 14, 2025 02:09 IST

The government has ordered a forensic audit of all records of the Al Falah University, which is under the scanner following the Delhi blast, besides asking the ED and other financial investigative agencies to check the money trail of the Haryana-based institution, sources said.

IMAGE: A view of the Al Falah University in Faridabad, Haryana. Photograph: ANI Photo

The decisions have been taken following a high-level meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah which reviewed for one-and-a-half hours the progress of the ongoing investigation into the November 10 blast near Red Fort in which 13 people lost their lives and several were injured.

"An order has been issued to carry out a forensic audit of all records of Al Falah University. The ED (Enforcement Directorate) and other financial agencies were also asked by the government to check the money trail of Al Falah University," the sources said.

 

The Al Falah University at Dhauj in Haryana's Faridabad district near Delhi is a private institute that also houses a hospital on its campus.

Dr Umar Nabi, who, according to officials, was driving the Haryana-bearing registration number car that exploded, was also working with the university as an assistant professor.

Three doctors associated with the university have been detained by the investigating agencies.

According to its website, Al Falah University was established by the Haryana Legislative Assembly under the Haryana Private Universities Act.

The Al Falah Medical College is also affiliated to the university.

The university, in a statement on Wednesday, had said it was extending its full cooperation to the concerned investigating authorities to enable them to arrive at a logical, fair and conclusive determination in the matter pertaining to national security.

On Monday, a high-intensity blast ripped through a car near Red Fort in Delhi, killing 13 people and injuring several others, hours after the busting of a "white collar terror module" and the arrest of eight people, including three doctors. The arrested doctors were linked to Al Falah University.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo
