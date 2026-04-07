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Interstate LeT Terror Module Busted; Fugitive Nabbed After 16 Years

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 07, 2026 12:23 IST

Jammu and Kashmir police dismantled a Lashkar-e-Taiba terror module, arresting five, including a fugitive after 16 years, revealing a network providing crucial support to terrorists.

All Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

IMAGE: All Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

Key Points

  • Jammu and Kashmir police busted an interstate Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror module.
  • Five individuals were arrested, including Abdullah, alias Abu Hureira, a fugitive on the run for 16 years.
  • The investigation revealed a deep-rooted LeT network providing logistical and financial support to terrorists.
  • Searches were conducted across Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, and Haryana, leading to the recovery of incriminating material.
  • The probe uncovered that foreign terrorists used forged documents to travel outside the country with the help of the LeT network.

Jammu and Kashmir police has busted an interstate Lashkar-e-Taiba terror module and arrested five people, including Abdullah, alias Abu Hureira, who has been on the run for 16 years and was able to set up bases outside the union territory, officials said on Tuesday.

Besides Abdullah, another Pakistani terrorist, Usman alias Khubaib, was also arrested in the major operation that involved police in Jammu and Kashmir as well as central agencies, they said.

 

Investigators searched 19 locations, including in Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan and Haryana, and recovered incriminating material. The probe unearthed a deep-rooted LeT network involved in providing logistics and financial support to terrorists.

Details of the Arrests and Investigation

Giving details, the officials said three Srinagar residents were among the five caught. Mohammad Naqeeb Bhat, Adil Rashid Bhat and Ghulam Mohammad Mir alias Mama were arrested for allegedly providing logistical support, including shelter and food to the terrorists, they said.

The officials said the probe indicates that a foreign terrorist managed to travel outside the country on the basis of forged documents and identity with the help of the Lashkar-e-Taiba network in other states.

The terrorists infiltrated into India about 16 years ago during which they remained active in various districts of the Kashmir Valley. Over the years, they handled and commanded about 40 foreign terrorists. Most of these have been killed by security forces.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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