HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Will White-Collar Terror Be the New Normal?

Will White-Collar Terror Be the New Normal?

By Jayant Pankaj
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 01, 2025 08:23 IST

x

9 accused individuals have held white-collar job positions since 2017.

IMAGE: Rapid Action Force personnel stand guard at the Red Fort car blast site, November 12, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

The November 10 terror attack near the Red Fort, in which 15 people died, has been identified by investigative agencies as the work of a 'white-collar terror module', with seven suspects having white-collar jobs.

This stands in contrast to the 14 terror-linked cases from 2010 to 2024 -- of 57 accused and convicted, three had white-collar roles.

 

How 2025 Delhi blast digressed from earlier trends

From 2010-2017, only one accused person came from a white-collar background. But from 2018-2025, that number rose to eight, largely due to the 2025 Delhi case.

White-collar terror accused since 2017

A total of 9 accused individuals have held white-collar job positions since 2017. However, before the 2025 case, only two names stood out: Ghaus Mohd Khan and Dominic Martin.

More UAPA cases investigated by NIA under NDA

Most terror cases under the UAPA have been investigated by the NIA, and the number of UAPA-related probes has been highest during the BJP-led NDA period since 2014.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

Jayant Pankaj
Source: source
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Why Educated Muslim Youth Join Terror Modules
Why Educated Muslim Youth Join Terror Modules
Terror Module: 'Pakistan's Handlers Shifted Strategy'
Terror Module: 'Pakistan's Handlers Shifted Strategy'
'Why Would A Doctor Become A Suicide Bomber?'
'Why Would A Doctor Become A Suicide Bomber?'
'Terrorism Is A Cat And Mouse Game'
'Terrorism Is A Cat And Mouse Game'
'Terrorism Is Always Waiting To Re-Emerge'
'Terrorism Is Always Waiting To Re-Emerge'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

India Works Way Too Hard: 8 Overworked Countries

webstory image 2

7 Vegetarian Kebab Recipe

webstory image 3

Recipe: Paya

VIDEOS

Kareena Kapoor spotted at Mumbai airport2:00

Kareena Kapoor spotted at Mumbai airport

'Dangal' girl Fatima Shaikh stuns in peach-coloured saree1:07

'Dangal' girl Fatima Shaikh stuns in peach-coloured saree

Why PM Modi Called SPG Mid-Speech at Udupi Rally, Watch2:31

Why PM Modi Called SPG Mid-Speech at Udupi Rally, Watch

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO