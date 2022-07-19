News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Search launched to flush out 4 Lashkar terrorists hiding in Jammu region

Search launched to flush out 4 Lashkar terrorists hiding in Jammu region

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
July 19, 2022 19:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A Lashkar-e-Tayiba module has brought four of its terrorists to the Pir-Panjal belt of Jammu region from Kashmir, prompting the police and security agencies to send teams to hunt them down, officials said on Tuesday.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The security forces unearthed this information while interrogating the members of the twin modules busted by the police in Rajouri recently.

"Three to four terrorists have been brought to Pir Panjal belt (Rajouri-Poonch districts) from Kashmir (recently by a module). They have been kept there (in hideouts)," additional director general of police Jammu, Mukesh Singh said.

 

"We are hopeful to nab them soon," he added.

The ADGP said according to records, only three terrorists are active in Jammu as most of those operating in the region have been arrested.

The forces have also identified three other top terrorists belonging to Jammu region but are operating from Pakistan as Qasim, Kubair and Bashir.

The two modules busted in Rajouri were instrumental in bringing the four terrorists to Kashmir, he said.

Run by Pakistan-based LeT commander Qasim, the two modules operated in Rajouri-Reasi belts in the Pir Panjal belt during at least the last one year.

They were instrumental in five terrorist attacks, collection of weapons dropped from drones from Pakistan in the Line of Control area and ferrying them to Kashmir, he said.

"They were instrumental in bringing terrorists from Kashmir to this Pir Panjal side," the ADGP said.

Talib alias Abu Ahmad Haider Shah of Draj-Kotranka was the commander for the Rajouri area and instrumental in almost all major terror activities and incidents in the Pir Panjal area over the past three years, he said. He was arrested along with his three associates.

Qasim was monitoring the modules headed by Talib and another commander Altaf Hussain Shah to carry out terror attacks on security forces, minority communities and prominent political figures in the area, he said.

Talib and his associates have been found to be involved in five criminal and terrorism cases, the ADGP added.

After his arrest by the police and on subsequent disclosures, three under-barrel grenade launcher grenades, one AK-47 rifle, four AK-47 magazines (containing 120 armour piercing rounds), two pistols, five pistol magazines, a Glock pistol silencer, 49 Chinese pistol rounds, one 2-kg IED, one 5-kg IED, five remote IEDs and four pressure mines were seized, he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'He was killed by Kashmir terrorists as he was Hindu'
'He was killed by Kashmir terrorists as he was Hindu'
100 terrorists killed in Kashmir in 2022 so far
100 terrorists killed in Kashmir in 2022 so far
New Ways To Fight Terrorism in Kashmir
New Ways To Fight Terrorism in Kashmir
SC protects Nupur Sharma from coercive action
SC protects Nupur Sharma from coercive action
Lessons of fiscal prudence from Sri Lanka: Jaishankar
Lessons of fiscal prudence from Sri Lanka: Jaishankar
Sunak tops new vote, closer to final spot in PM race
Sunak tops new vote, closer to final spot in PM race
Truck runs over DSP probing illegal mining, 1 held
Truck runs over DSP probing illegal mining, 1 held
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

How We Can Defeat Targeted Killings In Kashmir

How We Can Defeat Targeted Killings In Kashmir

'Black day for Kashmir and the nation'

'Black day for Kashmir and the nation'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances