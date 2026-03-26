J&K Police Target LeT Terror Module in Valley Raids

Jammu and Kashmir Police have launched a series of raids targeting a transnational Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror module with operations spanning Pakistan and Bangladesh, aiming to disrupt their network in the valley.

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

Key Points J&K Police conduct raids targeting a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror module operating from Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Raids were carried out at 10 locations across Srinagar, Shopian, and Ganderbal districts in Kashmir.

The terror module is reportedly directed by Shabir Ahmad Lone, a Kashmir native and LeT operator based in Bangladesh.

The investigation focuses on a transnational terror module with links to LeT handlers in Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The Counter Intelligence Wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday carried out raids at multiple locations in the valley as part of its investigations into a transnational terror module operated by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) from Pakistan and Bangladesh, officials said.

They said the raids were conducted at 10 locations in three districts of the valley by the Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK).

"Raids are underway in Srinagar, Shopian and Ganderbal districts," the officials said.

They said the searches are backed by the search warrant issued by a court in a fresh terror investigation case registered recently at the CIK police station.

LeT Operative Based in Bangladesh

"The CIK investigation is into a terror module which is directed by one terrorist Shabir Ahmad Lone, a Kashmir-native LeT operator based in Bangladesh," the officials said.

Lone is from Kangan area of the central Kashmir's Ganderbal district and is currently operating from Bangladesh, they added.

"The investigation is in a transnational terror module case linked to the Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), as the module was reportedly receiving directions from LeT handlers based in Bangladesh and Pakistan," the officials said.