Heavy rains continue to batter Mumbai for 2nd day

June 29, 2019 18:27 IST

Heavy rains continued to lash Mumbai and its neighbouring areas for the second consecutive day on Saturday.

IMAGE: Vehicles damaged as a tree fell on them in Sion Koliwada area due to heavy rains in Mumbai on Saturday. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

Although the rains did not much affect the normal life in the city, at least five persons were injured in rain-related incidents, officials said.

The wall of a housing society collapsed in suburban Andheri, with officials stating there were no injuries in the incident, though a few cars parked there were damaged.

The incident took place in Marol area of the western suburb at around 7 am, an official said.

The metropolis also saw two other incidents of wall collapse amid heavy rains since Friday, injuring five persons.

"While three persons were injured in Dadar on Friday, two others were injured in Govandi last night. They were treated in nearby hospitals and discharged," officials said.

Incidents of uprooting of trees, short-circuits have also been reported from various parts of the city.

IMAGE: The boundary wall of a housing society in Ghatkopar area collapsed due to rains in Mumbai. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials said 39 incidents of short circuit, 104 incidents of uprooting of trees or falling of branches were reported.

In one of these tree fall incidents late Friday night, a few cars got damaged, he said.

The suburban local trains, called the lifeline of Mumbai, remained largely unaffected and were running as per their schedule.

However, in view of IMD's heavy rainfall forecast, the Central Railway (CR) cancelled some express or passenger trains, especially those between Mumbai and Pune.

A press release issued by the CR said, Mumbai-Pune Pragati Express, Mumbai-Pune Sinhagad Express, Bhusaval-Mumbai Passenger, Pune-Panvel Passenger have been cancelled on Saturday and Sunday.

The Bhusaval-Pune Express has been diverted through Daund-Manmad.

Mumbai-Bhusaval Passenger will remained cancelled till July 1, it said.

Meanwhile, the weather department predicted rains in Mumbai, Thane and the coastal areas on Saturday.

Latest satellite images showed active monsoon conditions over the west coast with deep westerlies, it said.

In the last 24 hours, Colaba observatory recorded 81.2 mm rainfall, while the Santacruz weather station recorded 234.8 mm rainfall.