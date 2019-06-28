PHOTOS: 1st spell of monsoon shower submerges Mumbai

June 28, 2019 23:35 IST

Mumbaikars woke up to heavy rains, ending a long dry spell, but a few hours of incessant showers left the financial capital struggling with familiar monsoon woes of waterlogging, delayed trains, traffic jams and choked drains.

Eight people were killed and five injured in rain-related incidents across Maharashtra where several parts were lashed by heavy rains on Friday.

In Palghar in Maharashtra, an eight-year-old boy died after being struck by lightning while two farm labourers were killed in Akola. Two persons, including a teenage girl, were killed in rain-related incidents in Nashik district which was lashed by heavy showers for the fourth consecutive day.

In Mumbai, three persons were killed and five injured in rain-related incidents.

The metropolis was lashed by the first spell of heavy rains this monsoon that marked its most delayed arrival in the city in 45 years.

A flooded road in Hindmata area of Dadar in Mumbai.

A truck passes through a flooded road in Matunga area.

Schoolgirls wade through water in Sion area. More rains have been forecast in the next 24 hours.

Suburban train services, considered Mumbai's lifeline, were running late by 10 to 15 minutes, said Railway officials.

Three persons died of electric shocks, while two others were injured in two separate incidents in the western suburbs, a spokesperson of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Vehicles negotiate through water-logged road in King's Circle area. Till 4 pm on June 28, the Colaba observatory had recorded 19.2 mm rain and the Santacruz observatory 138 mm rain, the BMC said.

Three persons were injured when a portion of a wall collapsed in Dadar (East). They were admitted to the civic-run KEM Hospital. Two others suffered injuries in the Goregaon incident and were admitted to a local hospital.

All Photographs: Sahil Salvi

With inputs from PTI