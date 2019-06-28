Heavy rains lash Mumbai; cause traffic jams, waterlogging

June 28, 2019 13:51 IST

IMAGE: Commuters wade through a water-logged street after heavy rainfall in Thane. Photograph: PTI Photo

Heavy rains lashed several parts of Mumbai on Friday after a long dry spell.

The rains led to waterlogging and flooding in some areas of Mumbai and its suburbs leading to heavy traffic congestion on these roads.

Several trains were also reported to be running late.

IMAGE: Vehicles make their way through a flooded street in King's Circle. Photograph: KA Viswanathan

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation also issued an alert on its official handle on microblogging site Twitter warning of heavy rainfall throughout the day in Mumbai city and suburban areas.

"Loud peals of thunder with frequent lightning flashes, moderate to heavy spell of rain and maximum wind speed 29 to 74 kmph – in gusts," the civic body tweeted.

The IMD also warned of “intense spell of rainfall” in Greater Mumbai and adjoining areas of Thane and Palghar on Friday.

On Thursday, the BMC had cautioned Mumbaikars against opening manholes.

IMAGE: Traffic situation on the arterial Western Express Highway. Photograph: ANI

An open manhole had led to the death of a Mumbai-based doctor during rains in 2017.

Dr Deepak Amarapurkar, a well-known gastroenterologist, had died after falling into an open manhole while walking down a flooded street in south Mumbai during the torrential rain on August 29, 2017.