The Tears Of War

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

IMAGE: Palestinians at a UN-run school sheltering displaced people, following an Israeli strike in Jabalia in the northern Gaza strip. Photograph: Fadi Whadi/Reuters

IMAGE: Palestinians can't hold back their tears as they witness the damage in Jabalia. Photograph: Fadi Whadi/Reuters

IMAGE: An aerial view of Israeli strikes on houses in Bureij in the central Gaza strip. Photograph: Mohammed Fayq Abu Mostafa/Reuters

IMAGE: Palestinians search for casualties at the site of Israeli strikes on houses in the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza strip. Photograph: Anas Al-Shareef/Reuters

IMAGE: Taleb Kaddouh and his wife Chadia carry belongings from their house that was destroyed by what they said were Israeli shells in the southern town of Yater, Lebanon. Photograph: Zohra Bensemra/Reuters

IMAGE: Palestinians reload a truck with aid that fell off a vehicle, amid shortages of food supplies, in Rafah in the southern Gaza strip. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

IMAGE: Palestinians gather to collect water, amid water shortages, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza strip. Photograph: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

IMAGE: SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB

Egyptian doctors with a Palestinian patient after Palestinians from Gaza arrived at the Al Arish hospital in Al Arish, Egypt. Photograph: The Egyptian Health Ministry/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: Rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel as seen from the southern Gaza strip. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

IMAGE: Israeli security officials at the scene of a home in central Israel damaged by a rocket fired from the Gaza strip. Photograph: Tomer Appelbaum/Reuters

IMAGE: An ambulance brings an injured person to a hospital in Safed after rockets struck the town of Kiryat Shoma in northern Israel. Photograph: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

IMAGE: A destroyed home riddled with bullets, following the deadly October 7 attack by Hamas terrorists, in Kibbutz Kfar Aza, southern Israel. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

IMAGE: Soldiers walk near destroyed homes in Kibbutz Kfar Aza. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

IMAGE: Pictures of Israeli hostages kidnapped by Hamas on October 7, accompany thousands of balloons as part of an installation called The Red Balloon, at the International Convention Center in Jerusalem. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

IMAGE: Blindfolded members of the kibbutz community of Kfar Aza hold a demonstration in Tel Aviv, Israel, in support of the families of hostages held in Gaza. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

IMAGE: Israeli police inspect the scene of a rocket strike in the Israeli border town of Kiryat Shmona. Photograph: Rami Shlush/Reuters

IMAGE: The mother of Israeli combat medic, staff sergeant Shay Arvas, who was killed in the northern Gaza Strip, at his funeral in Holon, Israel. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

IMAGE: Israeli soldiers take part in a military drill near the border between Israel and Syria at the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. Photograph: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

IMAGE: Israeli soldiers take part in a military drill. Photograph: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

IMAGE: Israeli troops control the crossing in Deir Sharaf, near Nablus, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Photograph: Raneen Sawafta/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com