In Grief, They Mourn Their Dead

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

IMAGE: Mourners pray next to bodies of Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes during their funeral. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

IMAGE: People carry the body of a Palestinian during the funeral. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

IMAGE: Palestinians mourn their relatives. Photograph: Mohammed Salem

IMAGE: Al Jazeera Correspondent Wael Al-Dahdouh attends the funeral of his wife and children, who the network said were killed in an Israeli air strike, in the central Gaza Strip, in this still image taken from a video obtained by Reuters. Photograph: Al Jazeera via Reuters

IMAGE: Friends and family mourn Argentinian-Israeli Silvia Mirensky, 80, who was killed by Hamas terrorists in her home in Kibbutz Ein Hashlosha, at her funeral in Kibbutz Shefayim. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

IMAGE: Ibrahim, the father of Palestinian boy Elias Abu Shamaleh, who was injured in an Israeli airstrike and later died due to the lack of medicine according to his uncle, buries his son in Khan Younis. Photograph: Arafat Barbakh/Reuters

IMAGE: Palestinians mourn at the funeral of Palestinian nurse Haniyeh Qudih. Photograph: Mohammed Salem

IMAGE: Emergency personnel work at the site of Israeli strikes on houses in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, here and below. Photograph: Mohammed Salem

Photograph: Mohammed Salem

IMAGE: Palestinians inspect the site of Israeli strikes on houses. Photograph: Mohammed Salem

IMAGE: Members of the ZAKA search and rescue team search a house that was raided during the Hamas attack in Kibbutz Holit. Photograph: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

IMAGE: Israeli soldiers drive a tank during a military drill near Israel's border with Lebanon in northern Israel. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

IMAGE: Portraits of Israeli hostages being held in Gaza are displayed at an installation in Jerusalem. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

IMAGE: Professional cyclists ride in tribute at a stadium in Tel Aviv to mark the 12th birthday of Israeli hostage Erez Kalderon, an avid cyclist, who was spotted in a video circulating on social media that showed him being taken away by Hamas terrorists from Gaza. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com