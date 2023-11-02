When Will This War End!

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

IMAGE: Palestinians search for casualties at the site of Israeli strikes on the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip. Photograph: Anas al-Shareef/Reuters

IMAGE: The search for casualties at the Jabalia refugee camp. Photograph: Anas al-Shareef/Reuters

IMAGE: A Palestinian man carries a casualty as others conduct search and rescue at the Jabalia refugee camp. Photograph: Abed Sabah/Reuters

IMAGE: Palestinians evacuate a casualty at the Jabalia refugee camp. Photograph: Anas al-Shareef/Reuters

IMAGE: Palestinians conduct search and rescue operations at the Jabalia refugee camp. Photograph: Ahmed Zakot/Reuters

IMAGE: A Palestinian man wounded in the Israeli strikes next to the bodies of his relatives who were killed in the strikes at the Shuhada Al-Aqsa hospital. Photograph: Ahmed Zakot/Reuters

IMAGE: Sensitive Material. Palestinians try to evacuate a casualty. Photograph: Anas al-Shareef/Reuters

IMAGE: A Palestinian man from the al-Badrasawi family carries the body of his child who was killed in Israeli strikes at the Shuhada Al-Aqsa hospital in the central Gaza Strip. Photograph: Ahmed Zakot/Reuters

IMAGE: Bodies of Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on the Jabalia refugee camp lie at a hospital. Photograph: Fadi Whadi/Reuters

IMAGE: Palestinians transport bodies of people killed by Israeli forces during Israel's ground invasion, on a donkey-drawn cart, near a hospital in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip. Photograph: Anas al-Shareef/Reuters

IMAGE: A mourner reacts during a funeral of Palestinians killed in strikes in Khan Younis. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

IMAGE: Mourners with the bodies of Palestinians killed in strikes during a funeral. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

IMAGE: A child looks on from behind a gate as mourners attend a funeral of Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

IMAGE: Palestinian medics and rescuers carry a casualty at the site of an Israeli strike on a house in Gaza City. Photograph: Mutasem Murtaja/Reuters

IMAGE: A Palestinian cooks on a wood fire during a power cut in Gaza. Photograph: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

IMAGE: Flares are pictured over the Gaza Strip, seen from southern Israel. Photograph: Fedja Grulovic/Reuters

IMAGE: Mourners leave flowers and candles on the grave of Yosef Vahav, 65, from Kibbutz Nir Oz at his funeral in Beit Guvrin, Israel. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

IMAGE: Friends and family mourn Yosef Vahav. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

IMAGE: Paramedics attend to patients after rockets fired from Gaza struck a residential area in Ashdod, Israel. Photograph: Ilan Assayag/Reuters

IMAGE: Emergency workers inspect damage caused by rockets fired from Gaza. Photograph: Ilan Assayag/Reuters

IMAGE: Smoke and fire in Lebanon, near the border with Israel, as seen from northern Israel. Photograph: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

IMAGE: Israeli soldiers with medical military vehicles near Israel's border with Lebanon. Photograph: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

IMAGE: Military personnel stand guard during Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly's visit to the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip in Rafah, Egypt. Photograph: Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters

IMAGE: Egyptian military personnel. Photograph: Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com