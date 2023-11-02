News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » When Will This War End!

When Will This War End!

By REDIFF NEWS
November 02, 2023 08:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

 

IMAGE: Palestinians search for casualties at the site of Israeli strikes on the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip. Photograph: Anas al-Shareef/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The search for casualties at the Jabalia refugee camp. Photograph: Anas al-Shareef/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Palestinian man carries a casualty as others conduct search and rescue at the Jabalia refugee camp. Photograph: Abed Sabah/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Palestinians evacuate a casualty at the Jabalia refugee camp. Photograph: Anas al-Shareef/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Palestinians conduct search and rescue operations at the Jabalia refugee camp. Photograph: Ahmed Zakot/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Palestinian man wounded in the Israeli strikes next to the bodies of his relatives who were killed in the strikes at the Shuhada Al-Aqsa hospital. Photograph: Ahmed Zakot/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Sensitive Material. Palestinians try to evacuate a casualty. Photograph: Anas al-Shareef/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Palestinian man from the al-Badrasawi family carries the body of his child who was killed in Israeli strikes at the Shuhada Al-Aqsa hospital in the central Gaza Strip. Photograph: Ahmed Zakot/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Bodies of Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on the Jabalia refugee camp lie at a hospital. Photograph: Fadi Whadi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Palestinians transport bodies of people killed by Israeli forces during Israel's ground invasion, on a donkey-drawn cart, near a hospital in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip. Photograph: Anas al-Shareef/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A mourner reacts during a funeral of Palestinians killed in strikes in Khan Younis. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Mourners with the bodies of Palestinians killed in strikes during a funeral. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A child looks on from behind a gate as mourners attend a funeral of Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Palestinian medics and rescuers carry a casualty at the site of an Israeli strike on a house in Gaza City. Photograph: Mutasem Murtaja/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Palestinian cooks on a wood fire during a power cut in Gaza. Photograph: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Flares are pictured over the Gaza Strip, seen from southern Israel. Photograph: Fedja Grulovic/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Mourners leave flowers and candles on the grave of Yosef Vahav, 65, from Kibbutz Nir Oz at his funeral in Beit Guvrin, Israel. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Friends and family mourn Yosef Vahav. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Paramedics attend to patients after rockets fired from Gaza struck a residential area in Ashdod, Israel. Photograph: Ilan Assayag/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Emergency workers inspect damage caused by rockets fired from Gaza. Photograph: Ilan Assayag/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Smoke and fire in Lebanon, near the border with Israel, as seen from northern Israel. Photograph: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Israeli soldiers with medical military vehicles near Israel's border with Lebanon. Photograph: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Military personnel stand guard during Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly's visit to the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip in Rafah, Egypt. Photograph: Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Egyptian military personnel. Photograph: Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
Gaza: Israeli Troops, Tanks On The March
Gaza: Israeli Troops, Tanks On The March
They Are Missing Their Loved Ones
They Are Missing Their Loved Ones
Children Pay The Price Of War
Children Pay The Price Of War
Maratha Protests: The MLA Whose Home Was Burnt
Maratha Protests: The MLA Whose Home Was Burnt
SP may fight 65 LS seats in UP, will give 15 to allies
SP may fight 65 LS seats in UP, will give 15 to allies
Have heart-to-heart talk: Rajnath to Meiteis, Kukis
Have heart-to-heart talk: Rajnath to Meiteis, Kukis
Excise case: Will Kejriwal appear before ED today?
Excise case: Will Kejriwal appear before ED today?
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

The Faces Of Gaza's Grief

The Faces Of Gaza's Grief

In Grief, They Mourn Their Dead

In Grief, They Mourn Their Dead

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances