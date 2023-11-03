Israeli Army Searches For Hamas Terrorists

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

IMAGE: Armoured vehicles of the Israel Defense Forces are seen during their ground operations at a location given as Gaza. Photograph: Israel Defense Forces/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: An Israeli tank manoeuvres on the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border as seen from Sderot in southern Israel. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

IMAGE: An Apache helicopter fires flares as seen from Sderot. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

IMAGE: Pillow feathers cover the bedroom area at a destroyed home, following the deadly attack by Hamas in Kibbutz Kissufim, southern Israel. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

IMAGE: Israeli investigation teams search damaged cars for evidence and human remains, following the deadly October 7 attack by Hamas terrorists, at a field near Netivot in southern Israel. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

IMAGE: Sensitive Material. Teeth and other material found during a search of damaged cars. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

IMAGE: Palestinian woman Salwa Najar attends to her injured son, as he lies in a bed at a school turned to a shelter, as hospitals are overwhelmed amid the ongoing conflict in Khan Younis. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

IMAGE: Palestinians search for casualties a day after Israeli strikes on the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip. Photograph: Mohammed Al-Masri/Reuters

IMAGE: The search continues for casualities at the site of an Israeli strike. Photograph: Mohammed Al-Masri/Reuters

IMAGE: The body of a Palestinian killed in an Israeli strike on a house in Khan Younis is placed in an ambulance. Photograph: Bassam Masoud/Reuters

IMAGE: Sensitive Material. People work to recover the body of a Palestinian killed in the Israeli strikes. Photograph: Bassam Masoud/Reuters

IMAGE: Palestinians search for casualties a day after Israeli strikes. Photograph: Mohammed Al-Masri/Reuters

IMAGE: Palestinians gather at the site of Israeli strikes on houses. Photograph: Fadi Whadi/Reuters

IMAGE: People carry the body of a Palestinian near the site of Israeli strikes. Photograph: Anas Al-Shareef/Reuters

IMAGE: A man stands next to an injured Palestinian, who will receive treatment in an Egyptian hospital, at the Rafah border crossing with Egypt. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

IMAGE: An injured Palestinian man sits in an ambulance, as he waits for medical workers to take him to receive treatment in an Egyptian hospital. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

IMAGE: An injured Palestinian sits inside an ambulance, as medical workers wait to transport injured Palestinians to receive treatment in Egyptian hospitals. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

IMAGE: Ameer Joma, who was injured in an Israeli strike, waits with his father in an ambulance to be transported for treatment in an Egyptian hospital. Photograph: Arafat Barbakh/Reuters

IMAGE: Palestinians with dual citizenship at the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, in the hope of getting permission to leave Gaza in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. Photograph: Arafat Barbakh/Reuters

IMAGE: Egyptian quarantine doctors conduct medical examinations on foreign passport holders after their arrival at the Rafah crossing from Gaza in Rafah, Egypt. Photograph: The Egyptian Health Ministry/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: Women from the Israeli Druze minority work at a factory that produces uniforms for the Israeli army in Hurfesh, northern Israel. Photograph: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

IMAGE: Demonstrators take part in a candlelight vigil on All Saints' Day in memory of the Palestinian victims of the conflict in Madrid, Spain. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

