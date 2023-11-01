Gaza: Israeli Troops, Tanks On The March

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

IMAGE: An Israeli soldier peeks from behind a military vehicle in a location given as Gaza in this screengrab obtained from a handout video. Photograph: Israeli Defence Forces/Handout/Reuters

IMAGE: An Israel Defense Forces armoured vehicle waits as an armoured bulldozer clears a debris-strewn path in a location given as Gaza in this screengrab obtained from a handout video. Photograph: Israeli Defence Forces/Handout/Reuters

IMAGE: Israeli tanks gather in southern Israel as Israel says it is extending its military operations in Gaza. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

IMAGE: Damaged residential buildings in Gaza City. Photograph: Mohammed Al-Masri/Reuters

IMAGE: An explosion in the Gaza Strip, as seen from Israel. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

IMAGE: A Palestinian woman is assisted at the site of an Israeli strike on a house in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. Photograph: Reuters

IMAGE: An injured Palestinian is assisted in Rafah. Photograph: Reuters

IMAGE: A Palestinian casualty is assisted in Rafah. Photograph: Reuters

IMAGE: Hadas Kalderon, three of whose family members -- children Erez and Sahar and their father Ofir -- have been kidnapped by Hamas, while Hadas' mother and niece were killed, weeps in the burned-out remains of her mother's home in Kibbutz Nir Oz in southern Israel. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

IMAGE: A child's bicycle is seen at Kibbutz Nir Oz, which was attacked by Hamas in southern Israel. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

IMAGE: A home at Kibbutz Nir Oz, which was attacked by Hamas in southern Israel. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

IMAGE: A woman with children as displaced Palestinians, who fled their houses amid Israeli strikes, take shelter at a tent camp at a United Nations-run centre in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

IMAGE: A damaged house in the aftermath of Israeli strikes in Khan Younis. Photograph: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

IMAGE: Palestinian volunteer paramedic Loay Al-Astal assists a man in an ambulance who was wounded in an Israeli strike at Nasser hospital in Khan Younis. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

IMAGE: Young Palestinians look on at the aftermath in Khan Younis. Photograph: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

IMAGE: Nazih, son of Hezbollah member Mounir Youssef Achour, who was killed in southern Lebanon amidst tension between Israel and Hezbollah, lies on top of his father's coffin during his funeral in Chaqra, Lebanon. Photograph: Zohra Bensemra/Reuters

IMAGE: A destroyed building as people check damaged streets following an Israeli raid in Jenin in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Photograph: Raneen Sawafta/Reuters

IMAGE: Palestinians walk on a damaged street following an Israeli raid in Jenin, at the Jenin refugee camp. Photograph: Raneen Sawafta/Reuters

IMAGE: Emergency responders inspect a building damaged by a rocket that was launched from the Gaza Strip which landed in Netivot in southern Israel. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

IMAGE: Religious Jewish texts lie among the rubble of a building damaged by a rocket in Netivot. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

IMAGE: Israeli mounted police officers at the scene following an incident in Jerusalem. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

IMAGE: Family and friends mourn Albert Miles, 80, who was killed in the Hamas terror attack in his home in Kibbutz Beeri, at his funeral in Kibbutz Revivim, in southern Israel. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

IMAGE: Family and friends of Israeli soldier Ori Megidish, who was taken hostage by Hamas, react to the news of her release following an Israeli ground operation inside Gaza according to the Israeli army, near her home in Kiryat Gat, Israel. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

IMAGE: Mattresses and beds, part of an installation Empty Beds initiated by survivors of Kibbutz Nir Oz and the families of hostages held in Gaza at a public square in Jerusalem. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com