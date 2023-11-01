News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Gaza: Israeli Troops, Tanks On The March

Gaza: Israeli Troops, Tanks On The March

By REDIFF NEWS
November 01, 2023 08:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

 

IMAGE: An Israeli soldier peeks from behind a military vehicle in a location given as Gaza in this screengrab obtained from a handout video. Photograph: Israeli Defence Forces/Handout/Reuters

 

IMAGE: An Israel Defense Forces armoured vehicle waits as an armoured bulldozer clears a debris-strewn path in a location given as Gaza in this screengrab obtained from a handout video. Photograph: Israeli Defence Forces/Handout/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Israeli tanks gather in southern Israel as Israel says it is extending its military operations in Gaza. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Damaged residential buildings in Gaza City. Photograph: Mohammed Al-Masri/Reuters

 

IMAGE: An explosion in the Gaza Strip, as seen from Israel. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Palestinian woman is assisted at the site of an Israeli strike on a house in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. Photograph: Reuters

 

IMAGE: An injured Palestinian is assisted in Rafah. Photograph: Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Palestinian casualty is assisted in Rafah. Photograph: Reuters

 

IMAGE: Hadas Kalderon, three of whose family members -- children Erez and Sahar and their father Ofir -- have been kidnapped by Hamas, while Hadas' mother and niece were killed, weeps in the burned-out remains of her mother's home in Kibbutz Nir Oz in southern Israel. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A child's bicycle is seen at Kibbutz Nir Oz, which was attacked by Hamas in southern Israel. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A home at Kibbutz Nir Oz, which was attacked by Hamas in southern Israel. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A woman with children as displaced Palestinians, who fled their houses amid Israeli strikes, take shelter at a tent camp at a United Nations-run centre in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A damaged house in the aftermath of Israeli strikes in Khan Younis. Photograph: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Palestinian volunteer paramedic Loay Al-Astal assists a man in an ambulance who was wounded in an Israeli strike at Nasser hospital in Khan Younis. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Young Palestinians look on at the aftermath in Khan Younis. Photograph: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Nazih, son of Hezbollah member Mounir Youssef Achour, who was killed in southern Lebanon amidst tension between Israel and Hezbollah, lies on top of his father's coffin during his funeral in Chaqra, Lebanon. Photograph: Zohra Bensemra/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A destroyed building as people check damaged streets following an Israeli raid in Jenin in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Photograph: Raneen Sawafta/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Palestinians walk on a damaged street following an Israeli raid in Jenin, at the Jenin refugee camp. Photograph: Raneen Sawafta/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Emergency responders inspect a building damaged by a rocket that was launched from the Gaza Strip which landed in Netivot in southern Israel. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Religious Jewish texts lie among the rubble of a building damaged by a rocket in Netivot. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Israeli mounted police officers at the scene following an incident in Jerusalem. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Family and friends mourn Albert Miles, 80, who was killed in the Hamas terror attack in his home in Kibbutz Beeri, at his funeral in Kibbutz Revivim, in southern Israel. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Family and friends of Israeli soldier Ori Megidish, who was taken hostage by Hamas, react to the news of her release following an Israeli ground operation inside Gaza according to the Israeli army, near her home in Kiryat Gat, Israel. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Mattresses and beds, part of an installation Empty Beds initiated by survivors of Kibbutz Nir Oz and the families of hostages held in Gaza at a public square in Jerusalem. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
In Grief, They Mourn Their Dead
In Grief, They Mourn Their Dead
The Faces Of Gaza's Grief
The Faces Of Gaza's Grief
Will This Father And Son Survive?
Will This Father And Son Survive?
Indian Student Stabbed In US Gym, Critical
Indian Student Stabbed In US Gym, Critical
Is Nushrratt Getting Married?
Is Nushrratt Getting Married?
Pakistan stick to 'plan' to keep WC campaign alive
Pakistan stick to 'plan' to keep WC campaign alive
Quota stir: Uddhav not invited to CM's all-party meet
Quota stir: Uddhav not invited to CM's all-party meet
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

They Are Missing Their Loved Ones

They Are Missing Their Loved Ones

Children Pay The Price Of War

Children Pay The Price Of War

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances